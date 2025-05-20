SOUNDSTACK EXPANDS GLOBAL CDN INFRASTRUCTURE FOR PODCAST DISTRIBUTION WITH NEW EDGE COMPUTE CAPABILITIES

Podcast Hosting Platforms Can Provide More Efficient Audio Delivery Worldwide Including New Points of Presence in London and Sydney

LONDON, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SoundStack, the independent, full-stack technology company for digital audio, today announced an expansion of its global content delivery network (CDN). Rooted in edge-computing capabilities to deliver, process, and measure audio closer to listeners around the world, the innovation creates more seamless listening experiences for audiences, and gives hosting platforms and other audio publishers a simple way to add critical functionality to their business with lower costs and faster time-to-market.

The news was announced in London in advance of this week's Podcast Show and concurrent with the opening of new data centers in London and Sydney, expanding SoundStack's international points of presence (POPs) to 12 locations, with more planned later this year.

SoundStack's new, purpose-built edge compute capabilities are designed to integrate directly with podcast hosting companies' existing systems. With these new capabilities, hosting platforms can continue to provide their podcasters with their own customer-facing content management systems (CMS) and tools, while seamlessly leveraging SoundStack's CDN to handle the heavy lifting of enabling podcast delivery, programmatic monetization, contextual enrichment and extraction, and adherence to IAB 2.2 measurement guidelines.

"In audio, it's easy to overlook how critical physical server proximity is to delivering a seamless listening experience," said Jon Stephenson, CEO of SoundStack. "Low latency, fast ad decisioning, and scalable ad stitching are essential for podcasting (and streaming) success, but many platforms and media companies simply don't have the infrastructure or resources to manage it. With SoundStack's enhanced CDN and purpose-built applications, they don't have to. We've built it so they can focus on what matters most: their content, audience, and core publishing features."

SoundStack owns and operates its own CDN within data centers around the world – including New York, Dallas, Pittsburgh, Chicago, Los Angeles, Amsterdam, Toronto, Tokyo, Singapore, Vancouver, Sydney, and London. This footprint gives SoundStack CDN customers global reach, putting audio delivery and the computing power necessary to deliver rich listener experiences right in their own back yard.

SoundStack is the independent, full-stack technology / services company for podcast and digital audio businesses – enterprise media, networks, hosting platforms, ad tech, and buy-side partners. Our collective experience of having built some of the most foundational platforms in digital audio informs our core belief: when podcasters and broadcasters work with independent tech providers that are free to put the publisher first, instead of a corporate media parent, those publishers run a more successful business overall. Constantly innovating to help publishers seamlessly deliver, monetize, and measure digital audio, our team of 75+ audio tech experts is guided only by what delivers the best results for our 14k+ partners. SoundStack is headquartered in Pittsburgh and is the parent of Live365 (which continues to operate as its own brand).

