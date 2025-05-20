Landsvirkjun’S First Quarter Results
. Landsvirkjun's profit from core operations for the first quarter of the year amounted to USD 91 million and cash flow from operations USD 104 million.
. The Company's financial position has never been stronger, the equity ratio is 67% and the net debt to EBITDA ratio is 1.4×.
. Operating revenues increased compared with the same period of the prior year after a downturn following the record year 2023.
Hörður Arnarson, CEO:
„Following a temporary downturn in revenues due to challenging reservoir levels, Landsvirkjun's operations have now returned to previous stability. A winter of heavy precipitation in the Icelandic highlands has led to above-average water levels in all reservoirs, marking a decisive improvement from the historically low levels of the latter part of last year.
First quarter revenues amounted to USD 162 million, increasing by 13% compared to the same period of the previous year.
Profit before unrealised financial items in the quarter increased by 18% year-on-year and amounted to USD 91 million. At 67%, the equity ratio is at an all-time-high, placing Landsvirkjun in a strong financial position at the start of the upcoming construction period, with the building of Vaðölduver wind farm and Hvammsvirkjun hydropower station, as well as the expansion of Sigalda hydropower station. Net debt continues to decrease and amounts to 1.4 times EBITDA.“
Attachments
-
Interim financial statements Jan-March 2025
Financial Statement Highlights
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Brings Crypto's Elite Influencers Together For Exclusive TOKEN2049 Yacht Experience
- Whale.Io Sets Sail For Token2049 Dubai As Wristband Sponsor, Gearing Up For $WHALE Token Launch
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Rizenet/T-Rize Partnered With Hashlock To Conduct A Security Audit Of Their Governance Token Smart Contracts.
- Strategel Wealth Society Introduces Intelligent Tool Backed By Benjamin Caldwell
CommentsNo comment