SRC Expands Gryphon Multi-Mission Radar Family With New Counter-UAS And Force Protection Radars

SRC, Inc. (“SRC” or“Company”), a not-for-profit defense research and development company, today announced the expansion of its GryphonTM Multi-Mission Radar Family with the launch of two new systems: the Gryphon R1430/R1440 and Gryphon R1540 . Building on the success of the field-proven Gryphon R1410 radar , these new radar systems deliver powerful, mobile and precise capabilities to meet the growing threat of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) across complex operational environments.

Like the R1410, which has been deployed in significant numbers across the United States, Asia, Middle East and Europe, including active conflict areas, the R1430/R1440 and R1540 are SRC's next generation radar systems designed to provide force protection to the U.S. and its allies by countering the increased use of UAS in contested environments, among others. The family of Gryphon radars are lightweight, low-cost, air-cooled 3-D active electronically scanned array (AESA) radars capable of detecting hundreds of moving targets at any moment across heavily congested long distances. These systems provide counter-UAS and fire control capabilities to accurately defend against modern threats.

The R1430/R1440 introduces a novel approach to persistent 360-degree coverage using three (R1430) or four (R1440) radar panels, offering faster update rates and enhanced target tracking in a compact configuration designed for on-the-move or fixed-site deployment. Meanwhile, the R1540 (extensively deployed with the U.S. military) brings extended range, higher accuracy and precision fire control in a smaller solution than typical radars in its class, giving warfighters and security personnel the ability to see farther and respond faster without sacrificing agility. Both systems leverage SRC's deep-rooted legacy in superior radar development and smart, scalable innovation.

“The proliferation of low-cost, high-impact UAS is one of the greatest challenges facing America and our allies today,” said Kevin Hair, president and CEO of SRC.“With the Gryphon family of radars, we're offering scalable, mobile radar solutions that give warfighters and security forces the power to detect, track and respond to threats of all kinds, both on the move or at the halt, without compromise.”

While counter-UAS is a primary application, these new radars also provide precision tracking of various aircraft, vehicles, personnel, and rocket, artillery and mortar (RAM) threats. They are multi-mission capable, supporting SHORAD, base defense, force protection and coastal and border security, while operating seamlessly on-the-move or at fixed locations.

The Gryphon radars integrate with other SRC technologies to deliver end-to-end defense capabilities, including real-time sensor fusion, weapons and sensor cueing and threat mitigation. When paired with effectors or electronic warfare systems, the Gryphon radars form a layered defense architecture that enables quick, coordinated response to emerging threats.

With nearly 70 years of experience supporting national defense priorities, SRC continues to lead the field in radar innovation. The Gryphon family of radars reflect SRC's commitment to delivering high-performance, mission-tailored solutions that protect troops and secure airspace in an era of rapidly evolving threats.

SRC, Inc. (@SRCDefense ), a not-for-profit research and development company, combines information, science, technology and ingenuity to solve“impossible” problems in the areas of defense, environment and intelligence. Across a family of companies, SRC applies bright minds, fresh thinking and relentless determination to deliver innovative products and services that are redefining possible® for the challenges faced by America and its allies.

Since 1957, SRC's commitment to the customer and the best solution - not the bottom line - has remained a core value that guides its efforts. This passion for quality carries through to the technologies the company invents and manufactures, the laboratories and facilities it builds, the people they hire, and communities where they work. Today, more than 1,400 engineers, scientists and professionals work together at SRC to protect people, the environment and our way of life.