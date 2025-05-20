Global Renewable Energy Market To Reach 6.38 TW By 2030, Forecasts Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The report covers renewable energy market insights, and it is segmented by type and geography.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- "According to a 2025 report on the renewable energy industry by Mordor Intelligence, the market is projected to grow from 4.53 terawatts (TW) in 2025 to 6.38 TW by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.09%. This growth is fueled by technological advancements, policy support, and a global push towards sustainable energy sources in the renewable energy market .China's Strategic Expansion in Renewable EnergyChina is poised to lead the global renewable energy expansion, with expectations to contribute nearly 60% of the world's new renewable energy capacity by 2030. The country's renewable energy market is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 8.7% during the forecast period. According to Mordor Intelligence, significant investments and policy initiatives are driving this growth, positioning China as a central player in the global renewable energy landscape.Get insights into the - China Renewable Energy Market -Poland's Accelerated Growth in Renewable CapacityPoland's renewable energy market is expected to experience robust growth, with capacity projected to increase from 28.72 gigawatts (GW) in 2025 to 56.54 GW by 2030, at a CAGR of 14.51%. Government policies emphasizing a shift from coal to renewable sources are key drivers of this expansion. According to Mordor Intelligence, solar energy deployment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment, supported by favorable policies and investments.Read more about the Poland Renewable Energy Market -Brazil's Steady Advancement in Renewable EnergyBrazil renewable energy industry is estimated to grow from 235.62 GW in 2025 to 321.31 GW by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.4%. According to Mordor Intelligence, the country's focus on wind energy, particularly onshore projects, is contributing significantly to this growth. Brazil's commitment to expanding its renewable capacity is evident in its aim to exceed 60 GW of installed capacity by 2030.Get insights into the - Brazil Renewable Energy MarketIndonesia's Ambitious Renewable Energy TargetsIndonesia renewable energy market is estimated to grow from 19.48 GW in 2025 to 51.45 GW by 2030, with a CAGR of 21.44%. According to Mordor Intelligence, the government initiatives, including the RUPTL 2021-2030 plan, aim to achieve 51.6% renewable energy in the national energy mix by 2030. Significant projects, such as the 2.2 GW floating photovoltaic project in Batam, underscore Indonesia's commitment to renewable energy development.Read more about the Indonesia Renewable Energy Market -Conclusion: A Global Shift Towards Renewable EnergyThe global renewable energy market is on an upward trajectory, driven by technological innovation, supportive policies, and a collective move towards sustainable energy solutions. Countries like China, Poland, Brazil, and Indonesia are at the forefront of this transformation, each contributing uniquely to the global renewable energy landscape. As the world continues to prioritize clean energy, the renewable sector is poised for continued growth and innovation.Read more about the Global Renewable Energy Market -About Mordor Intelligence:Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

