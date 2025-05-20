Global Renewable Energy Market To Reach 6.38 TW By 2030, Forecasts Mordor Intelligence
China's Strategic Expansion in Renewable Energy
China is poised to lead the global renewable energy expansion, with expectations to contribute nearly 60% of the world's new renewable energy capacity by 2030. The country's renewable energy market is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 8.7% during the forecast period. According to Mordor Intelligence, significant investments and policy initiatives are driving this growth, positioning China as a central player in the global renewable energy landscape.
China Renewable Energy Market
Poland's Accelerated Growth in Renewable Capacity
Poland's renewable energy market is expected to experience robust growth, with capacity projected to increase from 28.72 gigawatts (GW) in 2025 to 56.54 GW by 2030, at a CAGR of 14.51%. Government policies emphasizing a shift from coal to renewable sources are key drivers of this expansion. According to Mordor Intelligence, solar energy deployment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment, supported by favorable policies and investments.
Poland Renewable Energy Market
Brazil's Steady Advancement in Renewable Energy
Brazil renewable energy industry is estimated to grow from 235.62 GW in 2025 to 321.31 GW by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.4%. According to Mordor Intelligence, the country's focus on wind energy, particularly onshore projects, is contributing significantly to this growth. Brazil's commitment to expanding its renewable capacity is evident in its aim to exceed 60 GW of installed capacity by 2030.
Brazil Renewable Energy Market
Indonesia's Ambitious Renewable Energy Targets
Indonesia renewable energy market is estimated to grow from 19.48 GW in 2025 to 51.45 GW by 2030, with a CAGR of 21.44%. According to Mordor Intelligence, the government initiatives, including the RUPTL 2021-2030 plan, aim to achieve 51.6% renewable energy in the national energy mix by 2030. Significant projects, such as the 2.2 GW floating photovoltaic project in Batam, underscore Indonesia's commitment to renewable energy development.
Indonesia Renewable Energy Market
Conclusion: A Global Shift Towards Renewable Energy
The global renewable energy market is on an upward trajectory, driven by technological innovation, supportive policies, and a collective move towards sustainable energy solutions. Countries like China, Poland, Brazil, and Indonesia are at the forefront of this transformation, each contributing uniquely to the global renewable energy landscape. As the world continues to prioritize clean energy, the renewable sector is poised for continued growth and innovation.
Global Renewable Energy Market
About Mordor Intelligence:
Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.
With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.
