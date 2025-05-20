The Hemp Doctor Launches DROP Fast Acting THC & THCP Mixer

DROP – Fast Acting THC & THCP Mixer Vials

MOORESVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Hemp Doctor introduces DROP – Fast Acting Mixer , a new innovative line of nano-emulsified hemp-derived liquids available in two formats: THC (Delta 9) and THCP. DROP is designed for rapid onset, precise dosing, and easy integration into any routine, with each variant offering a unique set of effects.

1. DROP | Delta 9 (15mg per 5ml vial) – Delivers a balanced, uplifting high ideal for relaxation, socializing, or everyday stress relief.

2. DROP | THCP (2.5mg per 5ml vial) – A concentrated option for experienced users, offering deeper, longer-lasting effects in a smaller dose.

DROP comes in a compact, travel-ready vial, making it easy to take your THC or THCP liquid mixer anywhere. Each 5ml dose is completely flavorless, so it won't alter the taste of any drink or food.

The way it was designed, DROP will blend seamlessly into“practically anything,” from water-based beverages, soft food like yogurt, salads, brownies, and more. And unlike traditional cannabinoid oils, it doesn't separate or leave a residue.

Formulated with cutting-edge nano-emulsion technology, DROP is absorbed faster and more efficiently than traditional edibles because the nano-sized cannabinoids bypass the liver's processing. This allows users to feel the effects within minutes rather than waiting hours for results.

All DROP vials are 0-calorie, gluten-free, sugar-free, and vegan. All batches are made with US-grown Farm Bill-compliant organic hemp and tested by third-party labs to ensure purity and potency.

Why DROP is a Game Changer:

Fast-acting nano-emulsion – Onset in minutes

Flavorless and discreet – No smell, no taste

Pocket-sized and portable – Use anywhere

Precisely measured doses – Complete control over every drop

Hemp-derived & compliant – Legal under the 2018 Farm Bill

DROP-Fast Acting Mixer is available at thehempdoctor and thdwholesale. The Hemp Doctor's main retail store offers single vials and 10-count multipacks, while 50-count value multipacks are available at The Hemp Doctor Wholesale .

Note: Not for use by persons under 21 years old. Do not mix with alcohol.

About The Hemp Doctor

The Hemp Doctor has been providing quality hemp-derived products since 2018. The North Carolina-based company is known for offering cannabinoid products ranging from THCA flower to pre-rolls, concentrates, gummies, and more.

The company stands out for its dedication to producing quality products at par with customer satisfaction. With over 100,000 satisfied returning customers, thousands of subscribers, 5,000+ Yotpo comments, and a Trustpilot rating of 4.6 out of 5 based on 3,730 genuine reviews, The Hemp Doctor has positioned itself as a leader in the industry.

As a company strictly adhering to lawful and safe human consumption, The Hemp Doctor's array of products undergoes third-party DEA-certified lab testing.

