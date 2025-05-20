Comrade Digital Marketing Launches AI-Powered Growth Portal To Bring Real-Time Marketing Clarity To Smbs

What Our Clients Achieved with Comrade Digital Marketing

Comrade Digital Marketing unveils AI-driven Growth Portal to simplify ROI tracking and boost lead quality for growing small businesses.

- Ivan VislavskiyCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Comrade Digital Marketing , a performance-driven agency helping small and midsize businesses grow through data-backed marketing, has officially launched its proprietary Growth Portal-a real-time performance platform now included with all service plans as of Q2 2025. Designed for business owners who need clear answers, the Growth Portal delivers the kind of lead intelligence and marketing ROI insight previously reserved for large enterprises.All Your Marketing, in One DashboardThe Growth Portal closes the loop between marketing and revenue by integrating SEO, PPC, and call-tracking data into a single, real-time dashboard. Business owners no longer have to juggle six different tools or rely on surface-level reports.What Makes the Growth Portal DifferentUnlike typical analytics platforms that focus on traffic and clicks, the Growth Portal is designed around outcomes-qualified leads and revenue. Features include:- 24/7 Real-Time Dashboards: Merges SEO, paid search, and call data into one easy-to-navigate interface.- Proprietary AI Lead Qualification: Automatically filters and identifies 85%+ of marketing-qualified leads, saving business owners and marketing managers over 12 hours a month.- Built-In Attribution Modeling: Tracks every dollar from source to closed deal, enabling smarter, faster marketing decisions.- Affordable, Flexible Pricing: Includes a generous free tier and competitive upgrade options, offering more value than platforms like AgencyAnalytics and WhatConverts.“Our clients don't want more software, they want clarity,” said Ivan Vislavskiy , Co-Founder and CEO of Comrade Digital Marketing.“The Growth Portal takes every touchpoint, from ad click to closed deal, and stitches it into one simple narrative. It's actionable, it's automated, and it's built to help SMBs make data-backed decisions that grow their bottom line.”Why It MattersMost small and midsize businesses still rely on marketing reports full of vanity metrics-impressions, clicks, and traffic-that don't answer the most important questions:- How many qualified leads are we actually getting?- What's the cost to acquire each new customer?- Which channels are driving the best results?- Where should we allocate budget to grow efficiently?- What's the projected return on our marketing investment?The Growth Portal puts these answers at business owners' fingertips, in real time-no more waiting on monthly reports or guessing what's working. It flips the traditional reporting model by focusing on outcomes, not noise.Built to Scale With YouWhether you're a lean team or expanding into new markets, the Growth Portal scales with your needs. Set benchmarks, track performance toward monthly and quarterly goals, and access historical data to spot trends and inform future strategy.Seamless integrations with leading CRMs, call-tracking tools, and ad platforms make implementation simple, no tech expertise required.About Comrade Digital MarketingComrade is a full-service digital marketing agency built for performance. We help SMBs scale faster with data-driven SEO, paid media, content strategy, and websites that actually convert. With over 15 years of experience and hundreds of campaigns launched, we focus on driving real business outcomes-not just traffic.

