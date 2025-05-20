403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Afrikaner Group Denies Responsibility for Misleading Trump
(MENAFN) The Afrikaner Leadership Network has asserted that Afrikaners should not be held accountable for any misinformation presented to U.S. Leader Donald Trump regarding the current state of affairs in South Africa, which remains one of the continent’s most influential economies.
The organization emphasized that the blame being directed toward Afrikaners is misplaced and lacks substantial foundation.
Earlier this week, President Cyril Ramaphosa traveled to the United States for a pivotal diplomatic meeting with President Trump.
Accompanying him was Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen, who was tasked with contributing to negotiations aimed at preserving the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), a crucial trade framework that benefits African nations.
The primary objective of the engagement is to mend tense diplomatic ties between South Africa and the U.S., while also ensuring the continuation of advantageous trade relations.
This diplomatic mission includes several high-ranking officials: Trade and Industry Minister Parks Tau, Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, and Minister of International Relations Ronald Lamola.
In addition, Mcebisi Jonas, recently appointed as a special envoy to the U.S., is also part of the South African delegation.
Speaking to a broadcaster, Theuns Eloff of the Afrikaner Leadership Network stated that attributing the spread of false information to Afrikaners is wrong.
He further remarked that the idea of a misinformation campaign is exaggerated, asserting that he is confident President Trump is aware of the real situation in South Africa.
The organization emphasized that the blame being directed toward Afrikaners is misplaced and lacks substantial foundation.
Earlier this week, President Cyril Ramaphosa traveled to the United States for a pivotal diplomatic meeting with President Trump.
Accompanying him was Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen, who was tasked with contributing to negotiations aimed at preserving the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), a crucial trade framework that benefits African nations.
The primary objective of the engagement is to mend tense diplomatic ties between South Africa and the U.S., while also ensuring the continuation of advantageous trade relations.
This diplomatic mission includes several high-ranking officials: Trade and Industry Minister Parks Tau, Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, and Minister of International Relations Ronald Lamola.
In addition, Mcebisi Jonas, recently appointed as a special envoy to the U.S., is also part of the South African delegation.
Speaking to a broadcaster, Theuns Eloff of the Afrikaner Leadership Network stated that attributing the spread of false information to Afrikaners is wrong.
He further remarked that the idea of a misinformation campaign is exaggerated, asserting that he is confident President Trump is aware of the real situation in South Africa.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Brings Crypto's Elite Influencers Together For Exclusive TOKEN2049 Yacht Experience
- Whale.Io Sets Sail For Token2049 Dubai As Wristband Sponsor, Gearing Up For $WHALE Token Launch
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Rizenet/T-Rize Partnered With Hashlock To Conduct A Security Audit Of Their Governance Token Smart Contracts.
- Strategel Wealth Society Introduces Intelligent Tool Backed By Benjamin Caldwell
CommentsNo comment