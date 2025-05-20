BIO-CAT Gains Organic Certification To Meet The Growing Demands Of Consumers

According to industry research, sales of natural, organic, and functional products grew by 6.6%, while conventional product sales declined by 0.2%**. This growth is largely driven by consumers prioritizing health, transparency, and sustainability. Organic and non-GMO certifications remain the top two attributes driving purchasing decisions-with 65% of shoppers stating they are more likely to buy a product that carries either the USDA Organic or Non-GMO Project Verified seal***.

This consumer demand is now aligning with policy, as the White House Administration echoes the need for increased access to organic options. "All Americans deserve access to clean, organic, healthy food for our families and children," states the MAHA Action website. "Major food companies need to take accountability and responsibility for the ingredients that they put in our food and how they market their products to consumers."

However, meeting this rapidly growing demand is no easy feat. Becoming organic certified requires a rigorous inspection process and adherence to strict federal standards prohibiting the use of synthetic pesticides, GMOs, and growth hormones. As brands shift toward clean formulations, ingredient suppliers are being called upon to deliver at scale-without compromising on integrity or quality.

Two companies rising to meet this challenge are BIO-CAT, Inc. (Troy, VA) and BIO-CAT Microbials, LLC (Shakopee, MN), both of which have successfully achieved Organic Certification through QAI (Quality Assurance International) , a leading certification body under the USDA National Organic Program. This certification also extends to their branded products, OPTIZIOME P3 HYDROLYZER® from BIO-CAT, Inc. and OPTIBIOME BS50® from BIO-CAT Microbials, Inc.

"BIO-CAT is committed to producing top-quality products for our customers," said Robert Boyd , Director of Compliance for both companies. "Achieving organic certification for our facilities is another level of quality that we have implemented into our operations, as well as for the ingredients we produce."

As the leader in enzyme solutions and probiotic strain development and fermentation, BIO-CAT and BIO-CAT Microbials understand that this certification is critical for both their customers and to continue to demonstrate their leadership role in the industry. "BIO-CAT and BIO-CAT Microbials are proud to support the growing natural product movement with a robust portfolio of non-GMO enzymes and non-GMO microbials " stated Chris Schuler , CEO & Founder of BIO-CAT and BIO-CAT Microbials. "I look forward to our team sharing this information with the industry at Vitafoods Europe in Barcelona this week."

For more information about BIO-CAT Inc., BIO-CAT Microbials, LLC, their organic certifications, or branded products OPTIZIOME® and OPTIBIOME®, please contact Corporate Affairs at [email protected]

About BIO-CAT, Inc. and BIO-CAT Microbials, LLC

BIO-CAT, Inc. (Troy, VA) and BIO-CAT Microbials, LLC (Shakopee, MN) are leaders in clean-label ingredient production, offering certified organic and non-GMO microbial solutions to support the next generation of health-conscious brands.

Sources:

*Acosta Group – Study on Natural and Organic Growth Opportunities

**Supermarket News - 8 Trends Driving Growth in Natural and Organic

***The Non-GMO Project Verified: Who Is The Natural Shopper in 2024?, January 2024

SOURCE BIO-CAT Enzymes & Microbials