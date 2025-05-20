Walker Healthforce Named One Of Modern Healthcare's Best Places To Work In Healthcare For 2025

CHICAGO, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker Healthforce has been named one of Modern Healthcare's 2025 Best Places to Work in Healthcare , a national recognition honoring organizations that foster outstanding workplace cultures and put their people first. The full list of honorees is available at ModernHealthcare/bestplaceslist , with official rankings to be announced during the Best Places to Work in Healthcare Gala on October 8, 2025, in Nashville, TN.

"Being recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare reflects the heart of who we are: Powered by People ," said Tifiany Walker, Founder and CEO of Walker Healthforce. "Our people are the driving force behind our precision, performance, and purpose. This honor belongs to every team member who brings their brilliance and dedication to our clients and communities every day."

Modern Healthcare's award program, conducted in partnership with Workforce Research Group, identifies outstanding employers in the healthcare industry through a rigorous process that includes an in-depth employee survey. Honorees are selected for their ability to create an environment where employees feel valued, supported, and inspired.

"Being recognized as a 2025 Best Place to Work in Healthcare is a powerful testament to how these organizations value their people," said Dan Peres, President of Modern Healthcare. "That kind of culture doesn't happen by accident - it's intentional, and it's worth celebrating."

At Walker Healthforce, our success is built on the strength of our team. As a certified WMBE, we are proud to lead with integrity, deliver with expertise, and grow with purpose-always fueled by the passion and engagement of our people.

About Walker Healthforce

Walker Healthforce is the dominant force of performance, precision, expertise, and integrity in healthcare consulting. A certified WMBE, we deliver custom IT and clinical solutions to hospitals, health systems, and Fortune 100 payer organizations. For nearly 20 years, we've exceeded expectations nationwide. Learn more at walkerhealthforce .

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Walker Healthforce

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED