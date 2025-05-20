Cadiz Announces Participation In B. Riley Securities' 25Th Annual Investor Conference

LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadiz, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI ) (the "Company" or "Cadiz") announced today the Company will participate in the B. Riley Securities 25th Annual Investor Conference being held at the Ritz-Carlton, Marina Del Rey in Marina Del Rey, California May 21 – 22nd, 2025. Management will meet with investors attending the conference in 1 x 1 meetings throughout the day on Wednesday, May 21st.

An updated investor presentation will be posted to the Company's investor website following the conference.

About Cadiz, Inc.

Founded in 1983, Cadiz, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI ) is a California water solutions company dedicated to providing access to clean, reliable and affordable water for people through a unique combination of water supply, storage, pipeline and treatment solutions. With 45,000 acres of land in California, 2.5 million acre-feet of water supply, 220 miles of pipeline assets and the most cost-effective water treatment filtration technology in the industry, Cadiz offers a full suite of solutions to address the impacts of climate change on clean water access.

