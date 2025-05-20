Result Of AGM
|RESOLUTION
| VOTES
FOR
|%
| VOTES
AGAINST
|%
| VOTES
TOTAL
|% of ISC VOTED
| VOTES
WITHHELD
|1
|Receipt of Annual Report & Accounts
|3,786,426,167
|99.70
|11,532,613
|0.30
|3,797,958,780
|63.68%
|46,943,598
|2
|Approval of Directors' Remuneration Report
|3,727,092,752
|97.44
|97,810,597
|2.56
|3,824,903,349
|64.13%
|19,987,286
|3
|Reappointment of Dick Boer
|3,762,715,873
|98.35
|62,979,097
|1.65
|3,825,694,970
|64.15%
|19,204,004
|4
|Reappointment of Neil Carson
|3,774,804,547
|98.67
|50,973,844
|1.33
|3,825,778,391
|64.15%
|19,113,357
|5
|Reappointment of Ann Godbehere
|3,776,503,176
|98.71
|49,467,732
|1.29
|3,825,970,908
|64.15%
|18,925,173
|6
|Reappointment of Sinead Gorman
|3,768,500,186
|98.49
|57,735,678
|1.51
|3,826,235,864
|64.15%
|18,656,203
|7
|Reappointment of Jane Holl Lute
|3,774,574,595
|98.66
|51,301,425
|1.34
|3,825,876,020
|64.15%
|19,009,063
|8
|Reappointment of Catherine Hughes
|3,695,455,352
|96.58
|130,697,207
|3.42
|3,826,152,559
|64.15%
|18,733,127
|9
|Reappointment of Sir Andrew Mackenzie
|3,474,248,740
|91.43
|325,683,870
|8.57
|3,799,932,610
|63.71%
|44,969,316
|10
|Reappointment of Sir Charles Roxburgh
|3,777,445,743
|98.73
|48,431,085
|1.27
|3,825,876,828
|64.15%
|19,020,040
|11
|Reappointment of Wael Sawan
|3,775,372,555
|98.67
|51,002,169
|1.33
|3,826,374,724
|64.16%
|18,522,658
|12
|Reappointment of Abraham (Bram) Schot
|3,750,343,404
|98.03
|75,496,378
|1.97
|3,825,839,782
|64.15%
|19,054,717
|13
|Reappointment of Leena Srivastava
|3,772,587,575
|98.61
|53,120,604
|1.39
|3,825,708,179
|64.15%
|19,183,729
|14
|Reappointment of Cyrus Taraporevala
|3,773,249,060
|98.63
|52,307,585
|1.37
|3,825,556,645
|64.14%
|19,334,935
|15
|Reappointment of Auditors
|3,821,539,386
|99.87
|5,124,945
|0.13
|3,826,664,331
|64.16%
|18,230,757
|16
|Remuneration of Auditors
|3,821,856,713
|99.89
|4,179,868
|0.11
|3,826,036,581
|64.15%
|18,846,899
|17
|Authority to allot shares
|3,723,376,235
|97.34
|101,562,589
|2.66
|3,824,938,824
|64.13%
|19,954,787
|18
|Disapplication of pre-emption rights*
|3,778,099,137
|98.97
|39,333,573
|1.03
|3,817,432,710
|64.01%
|27,444,134
|19
|Authority to make on-market purchases of own shares*
|3,816,820,938
|99.78
|8,326,139
|0.22
|3,825,147,077
|64.14%
|19,739,759
|20
|Authority to make off-market purchases of own shares*
|3,790,130,468
|99.10
|34,608,893
|0.90
|3,824,739,361
|64.13%
|20,153,486
|21
|Authority for certain donations and expenditure
|3,777,308,231
|98.77
|47,013,144
|1.23
|3,824,321,375
|64.12%
|20,567,801
|22
|Shareholder resolution*
|779,144,671
|20.56
|3,010,846,643
|79.44
|3,789,991,314
|63.55%
|54,890,100
* Special resolution
Please note that a 'vote withheld' is not a vote under English Law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'for' and 'against' a resolution.
Shell Chief Executive Officer Wael Sawan said:“Shell's shareholders have strongly backed our strategy to deliver more value with less emissions as outlined at Shell's Capital Markets Day 2025. Our focus on performance, discipline and simplification enables us to invest in providing the energy the world needs today, and in helping to build the low-carbon energy system of the future.”
The level of votes on Resolution 22 requires us to explain what actions we intend to take to consult shareholders in order to understand the reasons behind the result, and report back within six months. We will meet this obligation by continuing to engage with shareholders and we welcome feedback in terms of our LNG disclosures as we prepare the note on our website related to the LNG market, Shell's LNG business, and how our LNG business reconciles with our broader strategy and climate commitments.
May 20, 2025
Sean Ashley
Company Secretary
Shell plc
ENQUIRIES
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550
LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of the United Kingdom.
