Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Notification On The Transaction Concluded By Manager In Issuer's Securities


2025-05-20 09:46:09
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Artea Bankas AB, company code 112025254, address of the head office Tilžės str. 149, Šiauliai, Lithuania.

Artea bankas AB has received the notification of the person, closely associated with the manager, on transaction in securities issued by the bank (attached).

Additional information:
Tomas Varenbergas
Head of Investment Management Division
... , +370 610 44447

