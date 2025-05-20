Bottled Water Growth Rate Outperforms All Other Packaged Drinks, By Volume

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) For the ninth consecutive year, bottled water is the number one beverage, by volume, in the United States.

Alexandria, VA, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America's favorite packaged drink, bottled water, had the highest volume growth rate of all other beverages in 2024, the International Bottled Water Association (IBWA) reports, according to new data from the Beverage Marketing Corporation (BMC). . Nearly all other drinks had negative growth in 2024, reaffirming that bottled water's robust performance is the result of consumers making the wise switch from less healthy packaged drinks to bottled water.

For the ninth consecutive year, bottled water is the number one beverage, by volume, in the United States. Bottled water's total consumption volume in 2024 was 16.4 billion gallons, with a growth rate of 2.9%. Carbonated soft drinks (11.9 billion gallons) grew by a mere 0.2% and energy drinks by 1.6%, while sports drinks fell by -2.7%, ready to drink coffee by -2.3, fruit beverages by -2.5%, and both value-added water and ready to drink tea fell by -1.3%.

Bottled water retail sales reached $50.6 billion, up 3.7% from 2023.

“Though sometimes regarded as competing with tap water, bottled water actually achieved its position as the biggest beverage category by enticing consumers away from other packaged beverages. Some consumers may have transitioned away from regular, full-calorie sodas in favor of their diet (or 'zero-sugar') iterations, but many others opted for bottled water instead. And as some consumers grew leery of artificial sweeteners, they moved away from diet sodas as well as regular versions,” says John G. Rodwan, Jr., BMC's editorial director.

“Bottled water's zero-calorie status and its lack of artificial ingredients appeal to many consumers. Even where tap water may be safe and readily available, people may prefer bottled water,” says Rodwan.“The availability of packaged water wherever beverages are sold also differentiates bottled water from tap.”

“Whether consuming refreshing, high-quality water from a 3- or 5-gallon jug and watercooler or picking up a convenient, resealable, grab-and-go PET container, bottled water offers a healthy and smart choice,” says Jill Culora, IBWA's vice president of communications.“Consumers who choose bottled water know both options can lessen their personal environmental footprints when they choose water over other packaged drinks. Watercoolers provide thirst-quenching water from 3- and 5-gallon containers that are collected, cleaned, sanitized, and reused 35-plus times before being recycled. And the market's most popular, individual-sized PET plastic bottle is not only the most recognized as being recyclable but also the most common item in curbside bins (53%), making it easy for consumers to make the right choice and recycle rather than trash empty bottles.

PET bottled water containers are also ultralight in weight, using nearly 1/3 less plastic than PET soda bottles, which require thicker plastic due to carbonation.

Increasingly, bottled water companies are using post-consumer recycled plastic to make new bottles, instead of using virgin plastic, which drastically reduces greenhouse gas emissions.

Bottled water's volume surpassed soft drinks for the first time in 2016 and has done so every year since. Americans consumed, on average, 47.3 gallons of bottled water in 2024.

“Consumer preference for convenient, safe, and healthy bottled water is good news for public health,” says Culora.“This is particularly important as the nation continues to experience high rates of obesity, diabetes, and heart disease.”

“Helping people make healthier choices is at the core of the bottled water business,” says Culora.“Consumers have made it clear that there's a demand for safe, healthy, and convenient bottled water, as they are responsible for propelling bottled water to the title of America's most popular packaged beverage, by volume.”

Whether you are at home, in the office, or on the go, IBWA encourages all consumers to make healthy hydration a part of their lifestyle and select bottled water as their packaged beverage of choice. And, of course, always recycle your empty containers-with the caps on.

For more information about bottled water, visit IBWA's website: .

The International Bottled Water Association (IBWA) is the authoritative source of information about all types of bottled waters, including spring, mineral, purified, artesian, and sparkling. Founded in 1958, IBWA's membership includes U.S. and international bottlers, distributors and suppliers. IBWA is committed to working with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which regulates bottled water as a packaged food product, to set comprehensive and stringent standards for safe, high-quality bottled water products.

In addition to FDA regulations, IBWA member bottlers must adhere to the IBWA Bottled Water Code of Practice, which mandates additional standards and practices that in some cases are more stringent than federal and state regulations. A key feature of the IBWA Bottled Water Code of Practice is a mandatory annual plant inspection by an independent, third-party organization.

