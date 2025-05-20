Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Invalda INVL Sells Part Of Artea Bank Shares To Long-Term Shareholder


2025-05-20 09:46:09
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 19 May 2025, Invalda INVL, the asset management group and the largest shareholder of Artea Bank, sold small part of its stake (2 million or 0.3% of the authorized capital) to remain compliant with the 20% ownership threshold set by the European Central Bank (ECB). Shares were acquired by Algirdas Butkus, the founder and one of the main shareholders of the bank.

"With the ECB's permission, Artea Bank has bought back its own shares and will cancel them by a resolution of the general meeting of shareholders. Bank's authorized capital will be reduced accordingly. This could result in our largest shareholder's stake exceeding the limit set by the ECB. It is important that the shareholding remains among the bank's core and long-term shareholders, whose confidence inspires us to pursuit results with the new brand," said Vytautas Sinius, CEO of Artea Bank.

According to the shareholders' meeting decision of Artea Bank (previously Šiaulių Bankas) on 31 March 2025, the bank will annul 10,597,749 of its shares, reducing its authorized capital to EUR 189,195,680.

After the settlement, the shareholding of Invalda INVL in Artea Bank is 19.9%, the shareholding of Willgrow, the manager of Girteka Logistics is 8.9%, EBRD owns 7.2%, Tesonet Global owns 5.3%, A. Butkus and related parties own 5.4%, G. Kateiva and related parties own 5.0%. The rest of Artea Bank shares is held by institutional and retail investors.

Additional information:
Tomas Varenbergas
Head of Investment Management Division
..., +370 610 44447


MENAFN20052025004107003653ID1109572564

