Invalda INVL Sells Part Of Artea Bank Shares To Long-Term Shareholder
"With the ECB's permission, Artea Bank has bought back its own shares and will cancel them by a resolution of the general meeting of shareholders. Bank's authorized capital will be reduced accordingly. This could result in our largest shareholder's stake exceeding the limit set by the ECB. It is important that the shareholding remains among the bank's core and long-term shareholders, whose confidence inspires us to pursuit results with the new brand," said Vytautas Sinius, CEO of Artea Bank.
According to the shareholders' meeting decision of Artea Bank (previously Šiaulių Bankas) on 31 March 2025, the bank will annul 10,597,749 of its shares, reducing its authorized capital to EUR 189,195,680.
After the settlement, the shareholding of Invalda INVL in Artea Bank is 19.9%, the shareholding of Willgrow, the manager of Girteka Logistics is 8.9%, EBRD owns 7.2%, Tesonet Global owns 5.3%, A. Butkus and related parties own 5.4%, G. Kateiva and related parties own 5.0%. The rest of Artea Bank shares is held by institutional and retail investors.
Additional information:
Tomas Varenbergas
Head of Investment Management Division
..., +370 610 44447
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Brings Crypto's Elite Influencers Together For Exclusive TOKEN2049 Yacht Experience
- Whale.Io Sets Sail For Token2049 Dubai As Wristband Sponsor, Gearing Up For $WHALE Token Launch
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Rizenet/T-Rize Partnered With Hashlock To Conduct A Security Audit Of Their Governance Token Smart Contracts.
- Strategel Wealth Society Introduces Intelligent Tool Backed By Benjamin Caldwell
CommentsNo comment