Specialty Medical Chairs Market Size To Reach USD 8.47 Billion By 2032, Driven By Rising Demand For Patient-Centric Healthcare Solutions – SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2023
|US$ 4.6 billion
|Market Size by 2032
|US$ 8.47 billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 7.04% From 2024 to 2032
|Base Year
|2023
|Forecast Period
|2024-2032
|Historical Data
|2020-2022
|Key Regional Coverage
|North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)
|Key Growth Drivers
|Increasing demand for advanced mobility solutions in chronic disease care and elderly patient support boosts the adoption of specialty medical chairs globally.
Segmentation Analysis
By Product
Comprising about 39% of the whole market share, the rehabilitation chairs sector became the leader in 2023. Physical therapy and post-operative recovery depend on these chairs since they give patients customizable, ergonomic support for optimal healing. Features of rehabilitation chairs help therapists and patients during mobility training, hydrotherapy, and neuromuscular recovery sessions, including motorized positioning, elevation adjustment, and padded supports.
The growing occurrence of age-related mobility problems in orthopedic and geriatric departments fuels especially strong demand in such areas. The WHO estimates that over 1.7 billion people worldwide suffer from musculoskeletal diseases, hence, the need for these specialized chairs is projected to grow as these problems keep increasing worldwide. Furthermore, helping to increase acceptance are government projects concentrated on senior care facilities and rehabilitation institutes.
By End-Use
With the highest share in 2023, the hospital sector dominated the Specialty Medical Chairs Market. Specialty chairs are mostly bought by hospitals for use in departments including emergency care, orthopedics, dialysis, and outpatient surgery. Rising admission rates and government investments in public healthcare systems, along with the growing focus on patient-centered treatment, are driving hospitals to update their medical furnishings to better patient experience and outcomes.
Furthermore, driving the usage of flexible specialized chairs that support post-operative monitoring and rehabilitation is the worldwide surge in surgical operations and demand for fast recovery settings. Moreover, specialist chairs help to more efficient monitoring in day-care environments since health systems are under pressure to reduce in-patient stays.
Regional Analysis
With 45% of the global revenue share, North America region held the highest proportion of the Specialty Medical Chairs Market in 2023. The growing elderly population, improved healthcare infrastructure, and sensible reimbursement regulations help to explain this predominance. Strong manufacturer presence, consistent investment in hospital infrastructure, and more patient disposable income, seeking premium ergonomic solutions, helps the area.
With nations such as Germany, France, and the United Kingdom spending on healthcare modernization, Europe follows North America in market share. Driven by rising healthcare costs, fast hospital construction, and aging populations in nations including Japan, China, and India, Asia Pacific is expected to have the greatest CAGR as well.
Modern Advancements
- Aimed at enhancing therapeutic results in ambulatory environments, Stryker Corporation unveiled a new generation of surgical chairs in May 2024 with AI-assisted motion sensors for patient placement. Designed for chronic care patients, Invacare Corporation broadened its product line in March 2024 to include power-lift chairs with integrated vital monitoring instruments.
Specialty Medical Chairs Market Segmentation
By Product
- Examination Chairs
- Birthing chairs Cardiac chairs Blood drawing chairs Dialysis chairs Mammography chairs
- Paediatric chairs Bariatric chairs Geriatric chairs Others
- Ophthalmic chairs ENT Chairs Dental chairs Others
By End-use
- Hospitals Clinics Others
