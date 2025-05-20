The Albany Job Fair 2025 June 4Th Veterans' Hour 9A-10A & Public Hours 10A-4P

Albany Job Fair June 4 2025

The Albany Job Fair on June 4th will open from 9am-10am for Veterans' hour and open to the public from 10am- 4pm.

- Congressman Paul Tonko ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Albany Job Fair returns Wednesday, June 4, 2025, from 9am to 4pm (the first hour is for veterans) at the Holiday Inn Express, 400 Old Loudon Road, Latham, NY. The June 4th Albany Job Fair features more than 50 recruiting companies from across the Capital Region, offering job seekers access to local and regional employment opportunities from entry level to C Level executives, across a wide range of industries.“I'm proud to support the Albany Job Fair and its ironclad commitment to helping our veterans find good-paying jobs that match their valuable skills and dedication. Our brave men and women in uniform have served and sacrificed for our nation with distinction, and it is our responsibility to repay that sacrifice by ensuring they have access to meaningful job opportunities as they transition to civilian life. By opening this event early for veterans, the Albany Job Fair is sending a powerful message: your service is valued, and your future matters. Connecting our veterans with employers who recognize their unique talents is one of the best investments we can make in our workforce and in our community as a whole.” Congressman Paul Tonko.The Albany Job Fair is excited to allocate the first hour to veterans seeking employment time with the recruiters from 9am-10am, before opening to the general public at 10 am. "Helping our veterans find meaningful employment is one of the most important ways we can honor their service,” said Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara.“These brave men and women have the skills, discipline, and dedication that make them invaluable members of our workforce. Job fairs like this one not only connect veterans to great career opportunities but also remind them that their service is respected and appreciated long after their uniforms are retired."What sets The Albany Job Fair apart is its resume distribution program, designed to benefit all job seekers - whether they attend in person or not. Resumes can be submitted ahead of the event by emailing to .... The resumes are then gathered and distributed to every participating recruiter. Resumes may also be dropped off at registration on the day of the event for scanning and distribution to all recruiters. Resume submissions are only provided to the recruiters. Job Seekers can be confident that they will not be solicited or opted in to any email marketing when they provide their resume. The Albany Job Fair does not collect, sell or distribute job seeker information to any third parties. Job Seeker registration is not required.“As someone who 's currently serving in the National Guard, I know that the transition from military to civilian life doesn't always come with a clear roadmap, especially when it comes to meaningful employment. Our Veterans have the skills, discipline, and drive to succeed in any field; they just need the right opportunities. Job fairs like this help make that happen, connecting Veterans with employers who understand and value their experience. I'm proud to support efforts like this, and I'm grateful to everyone working to make sure Veterans have the tools they need to thrive,” said Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy.“The McNulty Veteran Business Center is proud to be a resource partner at the Albany Job Fair to help transitioning military and Veterans succeed on their journey to small business ownership,” said its Executive Director Kathy Caruso.“Our programs and mission focus on building pathways to employment for them by supporting a range of workforce development and educational opportunities, including entrepreneurship as a viable path to economic security. We help the Veteran and military family community to improve their quality of life through small business ownership.”Job seeker registration is not required to attend. Job seekers are invited to speak directly with hiring representatives from major employers including over a dozen New York State Agencies, TSA, Mildred Elley, Express Employment, Fusco Personnel, the US Navy, and the Albany Job Fair is supported by the NYS Department of Labor with outreach ahead of the event and participation on site. A representative from the NYS Department of Labor, Joseph Parker, Disabled Veterans Outreach Program Specialist, will be on hand to help veterans make the most of this great opportunity.“The Albany Job Fair distributes all resumes to each recruiting company participating in the event. The resumes dropped off at the Albany Job Fair are scanned for the recruiters work from,” said Darcy Knapp, event director.“This event is the only in-person job fair that facilitates resume distribution for all job seekers, whether they can attend or not.”Recruiters can screen resumes and schedule interviews well in advance of the event date. Early submissions are encouraged to maximize visibility and interview potential. The mission of The Albany Job fair is to help job seekers find employment as quickly as possible.The Albany Job Fair also features an online job fair where job seekers can freely browse open positions. The Albany Job Fair posts all recruiting companies with links to their online job listings.The current list of confirmed recruiters includes AIM Services, Albany Broadcasting, Albany Police Dept, Albany Scho Schen Sara BOCES, Arrow Financial Corporation, Ballston Spa National Bank, City of Albany, Commute Air, Conifer Park, Cutting Edge Group LLC, Empire Education Corp. – Mildred Elley, Express Employment Professionals, Fusco Personnel, Higher Education Consulting Services, Home Instead, Janitronics, John Ray & Sons, KIPP Capital Region Public Schools, Local 669, Luizzi Companies, MVP, Nationwide Retirement, New York Life, New York State Teachers' Retirement System, NY Creates, NY State of Health, NYS Dept of Corrections , NYS Dept of Labor, NYS Dept. of Civil Service, NYS DMV, NYS Insurance Fund, NYS OGS, NYS Troopers, NYS Unified Courts System, Redshift Recruiting, RPI, Sunmark Credit Union, TSA, Trustco Bank, US Navy, Visiting Nurses Home Care, Wildwood Programs, and WWA ARC.Join us June 4, 2025, from 9a-4p at the Holiday Inn & Conference Center in Latham New York and take the next step in your career! Sponsored by Albany Broadcasting, Catmount Broadcasting and SEO Web Mechanics.

