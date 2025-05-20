Speedeon Data Welcomes Esteemed Alumni To Drive Product Strategy And Agency Services Growth

Michelle Harness and Frank Laury joins Speedeon Data to drive forward digital and agency solutions.

Returning Talent to Spearhead Product Strategy and Agency Services Expansions

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, OH, IA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Speedeon Data , a leading provider of consumer intelligence and data services for marketing and audience targeting, today announced the strategic return of two accomplished former employees to key leadership roles. This move underscores Speedeon Data's commitment to advancing its product strategy and significantly expanding its agency services capabilities by leveraging these boomerang hires' deep industry knowledge and proven track records.Frank Laury has rejoined Speedeon Data as an Agency Services Account Executive. In this pivotal role, Frank will be instrumental in forging and nurturing strong relationships with agency partners, leveraging his extensive experience developing and executing successful sales strategies. During his previous tenure at Speedeon Data, he consistently exceeded expectations, achieving over 100% of his quota and driving significant team growth.“This key role allows me to combine my past successes with my recent experience in presenting new strategies to Speedeon's agency client base to advance their marketing and audience targeting efforts," said Laury. "I'm eager to take a proactive approach in connecting with agency partners and showcasing how Speedeon Data's enriched service offerings can provide a significant competitive advantage in today's market. I'm excited to contribute to the company's continued growth within the agency landscape.”Michelle Harness returns to Speedeon Data as the newly appointed VP of Digital Practice. With a distinguished career in digital sales and new business development, including leadership roles at Wiland and Epsilon, Michelle brings a wealth of expertise in data strategies, platform integration, and multi-channel marketing. During her previous tenure as VP of Strategic Partnerships at Speedeon Data, Michelle demonstrated a strong ability to cultivate key relationships and drive impactful results."Returning to Speedeon Data as VP of Digital Practice feels like coming home," said Harness. "Speedeon's dedication to providing cutting-edge consumer intelligence and data services aligns perfectly with my passion for leveraging digital strategies to achieve impactful results. I look forward to contributing to the company's continued success and further solidifying its position as a leader in the industry.""We are thrilled to welcome back Frank and Michelle to the Speedeon Data family," said Gerard Daher, CEO of Speedeon Data. "Their return is a testament to our company's strong foundation and exciting growth trajectory. As boomerang hires, they already possess a deep understanding of our culture and values, allowing them to hit the ground running and immediately contribute to our strategic objectives. Frank's focus on the agency sector and Michelle's leadership in digital practice will be instrumental in accelerating our advancements in these critical areas."Frank and Michelle's strategic appointments highlight Speedeon Data's commitment to attracting and retaining top talent while fostering a culture of growth and innovation. Their combined expertise will be crucial in shaping the future of Speedeon Data's product offerings and solidifying its position as a trusted partner for agencies and brands seeking sophisticated, data-driven marketing solutions.To learn more, visit speedeondata.About Speedeon Data:Speedeon Data is a leading consumer intelligence and data services provider specializing in marketing and audience targeting solutions. Focusing on accuracy, innovation, and client success, Speedeon Data empowers businesses to make informed decisions and achieve their marketing objectives through comprehensive data insights and tailored services.

Brienna Pinnow

Blinc Digital Group

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.