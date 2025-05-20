Tyler Rice Launches Tactical Disconnection To Help Employees Reclaim Focus, Beat Burnout, And Thrive In The Digital Age

Tyler Rice

Digital-wellness expert and workplace wellbeing practitioner Tyler Rice proudly announces the global release of his debut book, Tactical Disconnection.

Part manifesto, part practical handbook, Tactical Disconnection delivers a science-backed roadmap for reclaiming balance with technology-both at work and at home. Drawing on the latest research in neuroscience, psychology, and organizational behavior, Rice equips readers with actionable strategies to reduce digital overload, sharpen focus, and foster healthier, more fulfilling relationships on- and offline.Already a bestseller, the pre-release Kindle edition has climbed to #1 in Amazon's Stress Management and Social Aspects of the Internet categories. The paperback edition will be available worldwide on May 22, 2025.Key takeaways for readers:1) Identify your"optimal usage zone:"Learn evidence-based methods to spot the tipping point where digital tools shift from helpful to harmful.2) Deploy micro-breaks that matter:Implement bite-sized"tactical disconnections" proven to restore attention and reduce stress.3) Build a digitally balanced workplace:Follow a step-by-step framework that leaders and teams can adopt immediately for healthier communication norms and higher productivity.4) Re-train your brain:Explore practical exercises that harness neuroplasticity to rebuild focus, creativity, and emotional resilience amidst ceaseless digital distractions.The business case:Rice cites real-world data showing that organizations that adopt healthy tech–life balance programs report 22 % less employee burnout, 34 % less work-related anxiety, and an average reduction of 1.5 hours of daily screen time per employee.About the author:Tyler Rice is co-founder and CEO of the Digital Wellness Institute and a sought-after speaker who has addressed audiences from the World Happiness Summit to Fortune 500 boardrooms. His work sits at the intersection of behavioral science, technology, and human flourishing.Testimonials:"A timely, much-needed roadmap to help us reclaim our time, attention, and meaningful relationships amid ceaseless digital demands." - Dan Buettner, National Geographic Fellow, Netflix Host and #1 New York Times bestselling author of The Blue Zones."This is a timely book with practical tools of wisdom for everyday work and life." - Dr. Daniel J. Siegel, M.D, New York Times bestselling author of Aware: The Science and Practice of Presence.

