Executive Summary Launches To Transform Insight Into Strategic Market Influence

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Industry Vets Experienced Working with Adobe, Equifax, Google, IBM, Meta, Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce, and SAP Form a New Kind of Strategic Research Play

- Stefan Tornquist, Founder and Managing Partner of Executive SummaryNY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Today marks the official launch of Executive Summary , a research and strategy firm with offices in New York, London and Sydney, dedicated to turning original research into actionable insights that help brands earn attention, shift perception, and create new opportunities for commercial growth.Executive Summary informs a diverse range of clients, from startups to Fortune 500 companies, delivering thought leadership and data-driven insights that inform decision-making and foster long-term success. By leveraging extensive industry knowledge and cutting-edge methodologies, Executive Summary uncovers meaningful insights that empower clients to stay ahead of the competition."Every market is saturated with content and AI is only intensifying the problem. Original research stands out as the rare approach that captures executive attention and drives meaningful engagement," said Stefan Tornquist , Founder and Managing Partner of Executive Summary. "We're not just surfacing statistics – we help brands shape industry and consumer conversations that matter. Our mission is to turn insight into the kind of thought leadership that drives sales and earns its authority."The Executive Summary team is comprised of seasoned strategists, researchers, and content creators with decades of expertise in analysis, communications, and narrative development. They have worked with top-tier B2B and B2C companies, including Adobe, Equifax, Google, IBM, Meta, Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce, and SAP.Executive Summary provides a full suite of research and strategy services designed to help organizations elevate their positioning, stay ahead of trends and craft a clear point of view. From thought leadership content to custom market research and executive guidance to market strategy, the firm delivers tailored solutions that align with each client's goals.The firm's specialty in thought leadership is based on decades of experience, with the team having produced more than 200 studies and content programs based in research. Related services include the creation of high-impact reports, data dashboards, analyst briefs, webinars, and video content, all grounded in original research and crafted to shape market agendas and spark meaningful dialogue.Whether supporting a product launch, informing strategic planning, or elevating the brand, Executive Summary turns data into actionable intelligence that doesn't just help clients understand market trends, but define them.For more information about Executive Summary and its services, please visit .

Mark Naples

WIT Strategy

+1 646-265-7372

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.