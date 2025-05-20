Wash Patrol Featured In Redfin's National Real Estate Blog On Exterior House Cleaning

House Washing in Phoenix, Arizona

Wash Patrol earns national recognition in Redfin's latest home maintenance article, highlighting expert tips for exterior cleaning in Arizona's desert.

- Wash Patrolman PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Wash Patrol , Arizona's premier power washing and exterior cleaning franchise, has been nationally recognized in Redfin's latest expert round-up:“4 Signs It's Time to Clean the Exterior of Your House.”With over 20 years of grime-fighting experience, Wash Patrol was selected by Redfin editors to offer insights on how Arizona's desert climate affects home exteriors and why routine maintenance is crucial.“Desert climates like Phoenix accelerate exterior wear on even the most beautiful homes,” states the Wash Patrol team in the feature.“When dust buildup and UV exposure dull your finishes, it's time for a house wash. Our franchisees specialize in restoring luxury curb appeal across Arizona with seasonal deep cleaning services that preserve both aesthetics and structure.”Redfin's blog, which reaches millions of homeowners, homebuyers, and real estate professionals, featured Wash Patrol as a go-to expert for exterior home cleaning, alongside other top professionals from across the country.Wash Patrol: A Growing Franchise With a Mission to Preserve Property ValueFounded in Phoenix, Arizona, Wash Patrol has grown into a rapidly expanding franchise brand with locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Gilbert, serving surrounding areas including Chandler and Queen Creek. With its flagship Dirt DefenseTM Maintenance Programs, Wash Patrol helps homeowners protect their investment through routine pressure washing, soft washing, and surface preservation.The company's inclusion in Redfin's nationally recognized article marks another milestone in Wash Patrol's journey to becoming a household name in home maintenance-alongside legacy brands like Stanley Steemer and Roto-Rooter.

