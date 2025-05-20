403
Beijing Supports Ukraine, Russia Peace Talks
(MENAFN) Beijing has expressed optimism that the recent direct communications between Moscow and Kiev could result in a diplomatic resolution to the ongoing Ukraine conflict.
The Chinese government reaffirmed its commitment to facilitating peaceful solutions and pledged continued support for initiatives aimed at resolving the crisis through dialogue.
Since the outbreak of the conflict in 2022, China has consistently promoted nonviolent means of settling the dispute.
It has also voiced criticism of the Western-imposed unilateral sanctions against Russia and has attributed the escalation to NATO’s expansion, which Beijing sees as a contributing factor.
In 2023, China unveiled a 12-point peace framework, which was positively received by Moscow.
The plan proposed a political resolution that took into account the current situation on the ground.
Commenting on a recent phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. Leader Donald Trump, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning emphasized Beijing’s backing for initiatives that contribute to stability and peace.
Mao reiterated that China encourages direct communication and diplomacy between Russia and Ukraine.
She expressed hope that “all parties can reach a fair, lasting, and binding peace agreement that is acceptable to all sides through dialogue and negotiation.”
Following the leaders’ discussion, Trump declared that both Moscow and Kiev would promptly commence talks on a ceasefire.
In parallel, Putin affirmed that Russia was prepared to collaborate with Ukraine on drafting a memorandum for a possible peace accord, which would detail a “range of provisions,” including a timeline for a potential provisional ceasefire “should the necessary agreements be reached.”
