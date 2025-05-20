Carollo Engineers Launches The Abcs Of Water Reuse To Support Public Understanding Of Recycled Water Concepts
"Water reuse is essential for our future, but its success hinges on public understanding and acceptance," said Carollo Communications Director and Vice President Diana Leonard, who led the book's development. "We created 'The ABCs of Water Reuse' after recognizing the common challenge of communicating these concepts in layman's terms. This book transforms technical information into visually engaging, easy-to-understand content, helping utilities build the public trust needed for successful water reuse programs."
Each of the 26 highlighted water reuse components features striking graphics and custom illustrations that use relatable metaphors to explain complex engineering concepts. The vibrant visual approach makes technical information approachable while maintaining scientific accuracy, ensuring it serves as both an educational tool and a conversation starter at public events.
Following a soft launch earlier this year, "The ABCs of Water Reuse" has generated tremendous interest from water agencies far and wide. Utilities from California to Florida and as far as Australia have ordered copies to use in community outreach programs, board meetings, and educational initiatives.
"Water reuse is an intuitive concept, but it involves technical aspects that can be challenging to explain to the public," said WateReuse Association Interim Executive Director Brian Biesemeyer . "This book offers both the language and the visuals that elected officials and utility staff need to build community confidence in these critical projects. I expect this book to become an essential resource for communities working to advance the public acceptance of water recycling."
Available in print and digital formats, "The ABCs of Water Reuse" can be ordered through print-on-demand services or downloaded online. The digital version enables easy integration into websites, presentations, and social media campaigns.
The resource is designed for multiple applications, including public meetings, facility tours, school programs, and as an educational resource for elected officials who need to explain water reuse fundamentals to constituents.
For more information or to order copies, visit carollo/abcs-of-reuse or contact [email protected] .
About Carollo Engineers
For over 90 years, Carollo Engineers has provided a full range of innovative planning, design, and construction management services to address the water needs of municipalities, public agencies, private developers, and industrial clients. Carollo develops robust water management strategies that leverage collaboration, provide multi-benefit solutions, and achieve sustainability and resilience. Carollo has over 1,500 employees located across North America. To learn more about how Carollo is "Working Wonders With Water®" call (800) 523-5826 or visit
SOURCE Carollo Engineers
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Brings Crypto's Elite Influencers Together For Exclusive TOKEN2049 Yacht Experience
- Whale.Io Sets Sail For Token2049 Dubai As Wristband Sponsor, Gearing Up For $WHALE Token Launch
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Rizenet/T-Rize Partnered With Hashlock To Conduct A Security Audit Of Their Governance Token Smart Contracts.
- Strategel Wealth Society Introduces Intelligent Tool Backed By Benjamin Caldwell
CommentsNo comment