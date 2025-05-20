Savoreat Archives Another Important Milestone Toward Commercialization In The U.S.
Signs Commercial Management Agreement with US Based Industry Player
REHOVOT, Israel, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Publicly traded food-tech company SavorEat Ltd. (TASE: SVRT) announced it has signed a commercial management agreement with a U.S.-based firm specializing in supporting international companies entering the American market and providing strategic solutions for the foodservice and institutional kitchen sectors.
SavorEat sees this agreement as a key milestone in accelerating its transition from development to commercialization of its "Robot-Chef" (Version 2.0) in the U.S., as part of the company's global expansion strategy.
Under the agreement, the management firm will lead SavorEat's commercial operations in the United States, offering marketing, sales, and operational support-including office space, an extensive professional network, and market expertise. A Robot-Chef unit has also been installed at the firm's Chicago offices to serve as a base for operations and a demo center for potential partners and clients.
Rachel Vizman, CEO of SavorEat, stated:
"This agreement marks a significant step in our journey toward commercialization and market penetration in the U.S. Our technology-at the crossroads of food-tech and robotics-brings disruptive solutions to the foodservice industry. Thanks to our team's focus and development progress, we're ready to enter the commercial phase. We continue to seek additional strategic partnerships and aim to strengthen existing ones to support widespread adoption of the Robot-Chef in the U.S."
About the Robot-Chef – Version 2.0
The Robot-Chef is an eco-friendly, countertop robotic unit for on-demand, digital production of personalized food items. With capabilities such as 3D printing, grilling, and autonomous preparation, Version 2.0 is designed for commercial-scale use, offering improved speed, ease of operation, and compliance with industry standards.
About SavorEat
SavorEat develops the Robot-Chef, a robotic platform that enables customized preparation of food products. It provides a versatile technological solution tailored for the foodservice sector, aiming to bring innovation and efficiency to commercial kitchens.
For more information, visit or contact investor relations at [email protected] .
SOURCE SavorEatWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Brings Crypto's Elite Influencers Together For Exclusive TOKEN2049 Yacht Experience
- Whale.Io Sets Sail For Token2049 Dubai As Wristband Sponsor, Gearing Up For $WHALE Token Launch
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Rizenet/T-Rize Partnered With Hashlock To Conduct A Security Audit Of Their Governance Token Smart Contracts.
- Strategel Wealth Society Introduces Intelligent Tool Backed By Benjamin Caldwell
CommentsNo comment