Plus3 IT Systems Listed In AWS ICMP For The US Federal Government

RESTON, Va., May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Plus3 IT Systems (or Plus3 IT), announced that it listed Professional Services in the AWS Marketplace for the U.S. Intelligence Community (ICMP). ICMP is a curated digital catalog from Amazon Web Services (AWS) that makes it easy to discover, purchase, and deploy software packages and applications from vendors that specialize in supporting government customers.

Plus3 IT Systems offers customer-centric professional services in the cloud-based information technology (IT) industry. This solution presents customized guidance from a team of experts to enable their government customers to achieve desired goals in their AWS environments.

"Plus3 IT is delighted to offer our Professional Services on ICMP," said Seneca Johns, Plus3 IT Systems' Professional Services Lead. "Professional Services are designed for federal government and commercial customers in need of cloud migration and management, and cloud adoption methodologies. Procurement of Plus3 IT Systems' services through ICMP facilitates compliant and mission-focused execution. Our skilled team of subject matter experts (SMEs) exercise best practices and are dedicated to delivering efficient and resilient outcomes."

Plus3 IT is a privately-owned small-disadvantaged business, headquartered in Reston, Virginia. As an expert-level cloud services firm, Plus3 IT supports mission requirements through cloud adoption, cloud security, cloud native application development, cloud enabled data analytics, and DevSecOps. Plus3 IT has proven success supporting the DoD, IC, and other Federal customers in all things related to cloud. Plus3 IT is also a GSA Multiple Award Schedule holder. Plus3 IT is an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner on the AWS Partner Network (APN).

