Prizepicks Named Official Daily Fantasy Partner Of The Houston Astros

HOUSTON, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PrizePicks , the largest daily fantasy sports operator in North America, announced today that it has been named the Official Daily Fantasy Sports Partner of the Houston Astros. The multi-year partnership features digital and in-stadium activations at Daikin Park, building on the DFS leader's growing presence around Major League Baseball.

As part of the partnership, PrizePicks branding will be showcased prominently throughout Daikin Park with featured static and rotational signage throughout the ballpark. PrizePicks will also be featured on the Astros Radio Network with sponsored "More or Less" segments prior to each game.

"This partnership is all about bringing more fun and bigger rewards to PrizePicks players in Houston," said Mike Quigley, Chief Marketing Officer at PrizePicks. "We're rolling out new promotions and experiences that make following the Astros even more exciting for fans - both at the ballpark and at home."

PrizePicks will also collaborate with the Astros on a special City Connect Monday promotion supporting the team's Monday home games. As the Astros wear their Nike City Connect uniforms, the team will provide fans a chance to win a $10,000 free PrizePicks lineup and tickets to a future Astros game to watch their picks live at Daikin Park.

"We are thrilled to add PrizePicks as an official Astros partner," says Matt Richardson, Vice President Corporate Partnerships. "PrizePicks continues to invest in Major League Baseball and is committed to engaging fantasy sports fans in both a responsible and fun way."

As PrizePicks continues to expand to new markets, investment into responsible gaming remains a key focus. In 2025, PrizePicks was awarded iCAP accreditation by the NCPG for its responsible gaming practices and efforts, becoming the first and only fantasy sports operator to earn the certification. For more information visit, .

About PrizePicks

‍PrizePicks is the largest daily fantasy sports operator in the United States. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, PrizePicks offers innovative skill-based fantasy games that engage and excite sports fans nationwide. Operating in 46 jurisdictions and continuing to expand, PrizePicks is dedicated to enhancing the sports experience for all. Download the PrizePicks app on iOS and Android. For more information, visit .

