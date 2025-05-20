INTRODUCING CHASM: A SOLUTION TO CLOSE THE GENDER GAP - POWERED BY THE WORLD's MOST SUCCESSFUL MEN & WOMEN

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Pierson, founder and CEO of The Newsette, was named the world's youngest wealthiest self-made BIPOC woman at the age of 27 in 2022. CHASM is inspired by her own entrepreneurial journey, which involved overcoming barriers that female entrepreneurs still face today, like receiving zero VC funding.

In 2023, male-led businesses received 98.2% of VC funding, compared to women's 1.8%, a figure that decreased from 2.1% in 2022, a ccording to TechCrunch . With 50 of the most powerful business leaders (with net worths ranging from $200M to $2B), CHASM will close that gap by including men in the solution, focusing on eliminating all barriers for women entrepreneurs, and providing playing field-leveling resources that extend beyond funding.

CHASM Members include Spanx and Sneex Inventor & Founder Sara Blakely, mogul Lionel Richie, Instacart CEO and Chair Fidji Simo, entrepreneurs Tony & Sage Robbins, Drybar co-founder Alli Webb and more.

As part of its official launch, CHASM is proud to announce Instacart as its first launch partner. Instacart is providing annual Instacart+ memberships to the CHASM community with the mission of helping women spend less time grocery shopping and more time building their businesses. This partnership reflects CHASM's commitment to delivering not just funding and insights, but real-life solutions that ease the burden of daily tasks and give women more time to focus on growing their companies.

"CHASM is going to make a massive dent in the gender gap by focusing on one solution that has a domino effect: creating more successful female entrepreneurs." says CHASM founder Daniella Pierson. "If you think about who has the most wealth and power in the world, they have two things in common: They are men and they are entrepreneurs. We're creating an ecosystem rooted in community, insight, and real resources -because capital alone isn't enough. Women need access, proximity, and playbooks to get to level the playing field. With CHASM, we're tackling the gender gap in an innovative way - by not isolating men, but by inviting them in. If 99.9% of the power, money, and influence still sits with men, they need to be part of the solution."

The CHASM community will have access to resources and content, via the editorial destination. Content focused include "need to know" business information from both men and women experts, from idea to exit, like:



In-the-room insight -- what real founders are actually saying

Empowering strategy -- actionable, step-by-step guides

Unfiltered truth -- on the realities of gender bias, funding, burnout, etc.

Networking & community -- connecting women in business to top VCs and executives via virtual programming Grants & funding resources

The CHASM community will have access to the monthly grants, powered by Pierson and the CHASM Members, to put money directly in the pockets of women in business. As CHASM Members, the experts help close the gender gap by paying their yearly fee which powers essential business resources, proximity to the best experts in the world, and grants. 80% of their $25K per year fee supports CHASM programs, while 20% funds grants under their name, open to all at ClubCHASM.

CHASM is live and free to access now via clubchasm .

About CHASM

CHASM is a new digital platform on a mission to close the funding gap for women entrepreneurs. Founded by entrepreneur and CEO Daniella Pierson, CHASM is fully funded, powered by a private membership club of high-profile investors, executives and operators (each contributing $25,000 annually). With free educational content, monthly grants, and a network of support designed to supercharge business at every stage from first pitch to exit, CHASM isn't just advocating for change-it's funding it.

