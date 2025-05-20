SPECIAL T. ROWE PRICE PODCAST EPISODE EXPLORES IMPACT OF BEHAVIORAL FINANCE ON INVESTMENT DECISIONS

T. Rowe Price Investment Institute head Justin Thomson decodes investing psychology with renowned expert Herman Brodie

BALTIMORE, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price, a global investment management firm and a leader in retirement, announced the latest episode of "The Angle," an investment-themed podcast focused on timely topics shaping financial markets.

In "Decoding Behavioral Finance: An interview with Herman Brodie," T. Rowe Price Investment Institute head Justin Thomson delves into topics such as the impact of human behavioral biases on investment decisions, why investment losses are perceived with more intensity than gains, and the most common mistakes that investors make. His guest is noted expert, educator, and author Herman Brodie, the founder of Prospecta Limited, a UK-based consultancy that advises businesses on the use of behavioral sciences research. Brodie is also the author of "The Trust Mandate: The behavioral science behind how asset managers really win and keep clients."

"In this podcast, Herman tells us how remarkably easy it is for investors to be influenced by psychological factors that allow us to lose focus in our efforts to maximize investment outcomes," said Thomson. "His insights into how our 'humanness,' as he describes it, shed light on age-old questions that are invaluable for both seasoned and novice investors. This was a fascinating conversation that I hope will provide listeners with a deeper understanding of how behavioral science can be harnessed for better investment decision making."

ABOUT "THE ANGLE"

"The Angle" podcast brings listeners dynamic insights on the forces shaping financial markets, featuring the T. Rowe Price global investing team and special guests. Through engaging conversations, "The Angle" aims to foster curiosity by asking better questions and delivering better insights, allowing investors to gain a deeper understanding of today's evolving market themes.

First launched in February 2024, "The Angle" has explored a range of investment-themed topics, including the blue economy, artificial intelligence, the 2024 U.S. Election, forward-looking expectations for global markets, and key market drivers from the perspectives of some of the world's leading CEOs.

"The Angle" is T. Rowe Price's second podcast series. " CONFIDENT CONVERSATIONS® on Retirement ," which features T. Rowe Price experts sharing their perspectives on retirement-related topics, is in its fourth season.

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE

Founded in 1937, T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ – GS: TROW) helps individuals and institutions around the world achieve their long-term investment goals. As a large global asset management company known for investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm is built on a culture of integrity that puts client interests first. Clients rely on the award-winning firm for its retirement expertise and active management of equity, fixed income, alternatives, and multi-asset investment capabilities. T. Rowe Price serves millions of clients globally and manages US $1.56 trillion in assets under management as of April 30, 2025. About two-thirds of the assets under management are retirement-related. News and other updates can be found on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , X , YouTube , and troweprice/newsroom .

