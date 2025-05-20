Kroger Celebrates Memorial Day With Backyard Grilling Bundle For As Little As $3.50 Per Person

Retailer expresses gratitude on Memorial Day

CINCINNATI, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR ), America's grocer, today shared it is celebrating Memorial Day with the ultimate backyard grilling bundle as families gather in a day of remembrance. For as little as $3.50 per person, the mega barbeque bundle includes all the staples to commemorate the holiday and feeds 16 people.

"America's families gathering to honor those who gave the full measure of devotion for our nation's freedom is a sacred tradition," said Tim Massa, executive vice president and chief associate experience officer. "At Kroger, we stand in tribute with our customers as we come together to pay homage to the country's lost heroes."

A longtime supporter of service members and military families, Kroger is committed to providing opportunities that fit veterans' unique needs. In the last ten years, Kroger hired more than 50,000 veterans in stores, technology, logistics and more. The retailer is proud to be the largest cumulative donor to the United Service Organizations (USO) in the organization's 82-year history.

Kroger's grilling bundle ensures customers can enjoy a weekend honoring the occasion with family and friends for as little as $3.50 per person with all the essentials, including:



Kroger Brand 100% Pure Beef Quarter Pound Burgers served on Kroger Brand Sesame Hamburger Buns and topped with Kroger Brand Medium Cheddar Sliced Cheese

Oscar Mayer Classic Wieners Hot Dogs (quantity two) served on Kroger Brand White Hot Dog Buns (quantity three)

Kroger Brand Mustard Potato Salad (quantity two)

Bush's Original Baked Beans (quantity three)

Kroger Brand Potato Chips (quantity two) available in several varieties such as Classic, Cheddar and Sour Cream, Sweet and Mesquite BBQ, Sour Cream and Onion and more Bakery Fresh Chocolate Chip Cookies (30 count)

Shopping at Kroger, customers will see lower prices on more than 1,000 items across the store in addition to everyday low prices and more than $600 in digital coupons available each week. With Kroger's Fresh & Quality Guarantees, customers never have to compromise high-quality for low prices.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR ), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human SpiritTM. We are, across our family of companies more than 400,000 associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through an e-commerce experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names , serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

SOURCE The Kroger Co.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED