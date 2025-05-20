The Doctors Company Appoints Three New Healthcare Leaders To Its Board Of Governors

NAPA, Calif., May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --The Doctors Company, the nation's largest physician-owned medical malpractice insurer, part of TDC Group, is pleased to announce the appointment of John M. Haupert, FACHE; Henna A. Karna, PhD; and Ami Parekh, MD, JD, to its Board of Governors.

The Doctors Company Board of Governors is composed of physicians and healthcare leaders and distinguished executives of Fortune 100 companies, representing many of the nation's leading health systems, banks, technology companies, financial advisors, and property/casualty insurers.

John M. Haupert, FACHE, is a board certified Fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives and recipient of the ACHE Regent's Leadership Award. He currently serves as the President and CEO of Grady Health System, based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Henna A. Karna, PhD, is a tech entrepreneur and a proven expert in patented product design, development, and launch. She is a highly respected global leader in establishing effective and committed teams. Dr. Karna has won numerous awards for digital innovations that leverage artificial intelligence (AI), data, and complex analytics across various industries, including high-tech, CPG, risk management, and financial services (capital markets, payments, and commercial insurance). Dr. Karna serves on several public and private boards and holds degrees in mathematics from UMass and WPI, an MBA from MIT Sloan, and is a Senior Fellow of Harvard University.

Ami Parekh, MD, JD, is currently the Chief Health Officer at Included Health, where she leads their national primary care, urgent care, behavioral health, clinical navigation, and population health management practices. Previously, she served as the Chief Medical Officer of Population Health and Clinical Integration at UCSF Health. Her expertise is in driving system-level change toward value for the patients and purchasers of American healthcare.

"I am pleased to welcome these distinguished experts to our board," said Richard E. Anderson, MD, FACP, Chairman and CEO of The Doctors Company and TDC Group. "Their expertise in medicine, technology, and executive leadership will significantly bolster our efforts to provide best imaginable service to the rapidly evolving world of American healthcare as we fulfill our mission to advance, protect, and reward the practice of good medicine."

About The Doctors Company

Founded and led by physicians, The Doctors Company is relentlessly committed to advancing, protecting, and rewarding the practice of good medicine. The Doctors Company helps hospitals and practices of all sizes manage the complexities of today's healthcare environment-with expert guidance, resources, and coverage-and is the only medical malpractice insurer with an advocacy program covering all 50 states and the federal level. The Doctors Company is part of TDC Group, the nation's largest physician-owned provider of insurance and risk management solutions. TDC Group serves 119,000 healthcare professionals and organizations nationwide across the full continuum of care, from individual physicians to academic medical systems.

SOURCE The Doctors Company

