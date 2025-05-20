Fusion Design Celebrates 20 Years And Recognizes Top Talent

Rachel Goldenthal has been promoted to Project Management Director. Since joining Fusion, Rachel has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership, strategic thinking, and an unwavering commitment to excellence in execution. Her deep understanding of both client goals and project complexities has elevated Fusion's ability to deliver projects on time, on budget, and beyond expectations. In her new role, Rachel will oversee project operations, mentor the next generation of project managers, and continue building strong partnerships with clients across the country.

Fusion is equally excited to welcome back Grace Lopez as Design Director. A former senior designer at Fusion, Grace returns after several years leading design initiatives for national clients. Known for her bold, user-focused concepts and collaborative style, Grace brings energy, enthusiasm and a unique perspective to Fusion's creative leadership. Her vision will help shape the next chapter of Fusion's design evolution, reinforcing the firm's commitment to environments that are not only beautiful but functional and future-ready.

"We're incredibly proud of the work we've done over the past 20 years," said John Kelly, President & Founder of Fusion Design Consultants. "This milestone is a testament to the passion and talent of our team, and we couldn't be more excited about what's ahead. Rachel's promotion and Grace's return signal a new era of leadership and innovation that will continue to define who we are."

With a growing portfolio of high-profile projects and a culture rooted in creativity, integrity, and partnership, Fusion Design Consultants is poised to continue setting new standards in the world of commercial Interior Architectural Design.

About Fusion Design Consultants

Fusion Design Consultants is a Boston-based Interior Architectural Design firm specializing in innovative commercial environments. Founded in 2005, the firm partners with national and regional clients to deliver design solutions that blend functionality, aesthetics, and brand storytelling. Contact: John Kelly, Jennifer Peters and Michael Knauff. , Tara Gearhart, [email protected]

SOURCE Fusion Design Consultants