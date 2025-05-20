Rider Jet Center Named Top FBO For Service By Aerospace And Defense Review
Rider Jet Center owner and CEO, Ben Rider, said, "Everybody in the entire team goes out of their way to make people feel welcome. Yes, this is serious, professional aviation, but we're also about providing great customer service." Ben pointed out the entire team is involved: "All the restaurant workers, the FBO line staff, the management, the office staff, our maintenance folks... everybody makes Rider Jet Center a good place for people to visit."
In the magazine article, Ben Rider was quoted: "From the beginning, my father and I have viewed this as a hospitality business. Fuel, hangar space and ground services are a given everywhere. What sets us apart is how we treat our customers."
About Rider Jet Center
Rider Jet Center is a full-service Fixed Base Operator at Hagerstown Regional Airport, known for its customer-first approach, premium amenities and on-site jet and propeller maintenance. Serving both civilian and military clients, it offers seamless aviation support with a focus on hospitality, efficiency, and operational excellence. See: .
