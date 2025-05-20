Rider Jet Center Named Top FBO For Service By Aerospace And Defense Review

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Aerospace and Defense Review is a national print and digital magazine covering business and technology for the Aerospace and Defense industries, as well as aviation topics and news. An FBO is generally a commercial business that provides aviation services at airports, offering fuel, parking, hangar space, and maintenance for aircraft and their crews. The magazine cited Rider Jet Center as "above and beyond" in providing aviation services. In the announcement of the award, the magazine cited several reasons for the recognition, and quoted pilots, organizations, and even the US Army praising Rider Jet Center. The full article can be read here .

Rider Jet Center owner and CEO, Ben Rider, said, "Everybody in the entire team goes out of their way to make people feel welcome. Yes, this is serious, professional aviation, but we're also about providing great customer service." Ben pointed out the entire team is involved: "All the restaurant workers, the FBO line staff, the management, the office staff, our maintenance folks... everybody makes Rider Jet Center a good place for people to visit."

In the magazine article, Ben Rider was quoted: "From the beginning, my father and I have viewed this as a hospitality business. Fuel, hangar space and ground services are a given everywhere. What sets us apart is how we treat our customers."

About Rider Jet Center

Rider Jet Center is a full-service Fixed Base Operator at Hagerstown Regional Airport, known for its customer-first approach, premium amenities and on-site jet and propeller maintenance. Serving both civilian and military clients, it offers seamless aviation support with a focus on hospitality, efficiency, and operational excellence. See: .

SOURCE Rider Jet Center