Absolutecare Appoints Abraham Mathai As Market President For Its Comprehensive Health Care Services In Chicago
"Abe is the ideal executive to lead AbsoluteCare's first center in Illinois," said Michael Radu, CEO of AbsoluteCare. "His proven ability to drive growth combined with his operational expertise has already proven instrumental in launching our Chicago center and will ultimately help improve health outcomes for our members with complex care needs and chronic conditions."
Mathai holds an Executive MBA in Healthcare Management from Loyola University Chicago and a Bachelor of Science in E-Commerce Technology from DePaul University. Throughout his career, Mathai has been recognized for his contributions to health care innovation, including multiple Homecare Elite designations.
AbsoluteCare's new center in Chicago is located at 2627 W Cermak Rd., Chicago, IL 60608 and provides integrated primary care, behavioral health care, social determinants of health services, advanced urgent care and community teams reaching neighborhoods through Cook County.
About AbsoluteCare
Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, AbsoluteCare is a leading value-based integrated health care provider. AbsoluteCare tends exclusively to the needs of the high-risk population who persistently represent a disproportionate amount of unnecessary utilization and cost. AbsoluteCare operates in 11 markets: Baltimore and Prince George's County, MD; Chicago, IL; Akron, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, and Dayton OH; New Orleans, LA; and Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, PA. For more information, visit absolutecare .
