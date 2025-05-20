Pearl Meyer Promotes Executive Compensation Leaders To Managing Director

BOSTON, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive compensation and leadership consultancy Pearl Meyer announced three new promotions to managing director: Malcolm Adkins, Matt Depp, and Sharon Podstupka.

"Malcolm, Matt, and Sharon exemplify the attributes that make our executive compensation consulting team the best in the industry," said Pearl Meyer CEO Beth Florin. "Each brings a unique specialty that reflects the differentiated and expansive range of services we provide, and each is dedicated to the highest levels of creativity, compliance, and client service. Having grown their careers at Pearl Meyer, they also have the tenure and experience that makes them great leaders within our firm."

Malcolm Adkins , based in Houston, leads the oil and gas practice for the firm. He has broad experience consulting to senior management and boards of directors on a variety of compensation and governance-related matters across industries, but with a particular focus on the energy sector and its unique challenges. Malcolm holds a BS from Texas A&M University and is a member of Houston Compensation and Benefits. He recently published "2025 Proxy Season Early Returns in the Oil & Gas Sector ."

Matt Depp , based in Charlotte, provides executive compensation advisory services to boards and management teams of public and private companies. He advises clients spanning multiple industries, with a focus on industrials, materials, and technology. Matt holds an MBA from Webster University and a BS in business management from the University of Maryland. He has been a Certified Executive Compensation Professional since 2011.

Sharon Podstupka , based in New York, is a trusted advisor to boards and executive management teams in the areas of executive and broad-based employee compensation communication and change management. She has experience in a wide range of industries, including financial services, manufacturing, oil and gas, retail, biopharma/biotech, and healthcare. Sharon holds a BA in communication from the New York Institute of Technology and is a sought-after conference panelist and industry author. Her most recent publication is "Your Short-Term Incentive Plan: Why Communication Matters ."

About Pearl Meyer

Pearl Meyer is the leading advisor to boards and senior management helping organizations build, develop, and reward great leadership teams that drive long-term success. Our strategy-driven compensation and leadership consulting services act as powerful catalysts for value creation and competitive advantage by addressing the critical links between people and outcomes. Our clients stand at the forefront of their industries and range from emerging high-growth, not-for-profit, and private organizations to the Fortune 500.

