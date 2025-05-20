Servicetrade Announces Integration With Viewpoint Spectrum ERP   

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Integration Seamlessly Eliminates Duplicate Data Entry, Ensures Accuracy, and Optimizes End-to-End Workflows for Efficiency From Field to Finance

DURHAM, N.C., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServiceTrade , Inc., the premier commercial field service management software provider tailored specifically for mechanical and fire protection contractors, expanded its integrations portfolio with a new seamless integration with Viewpoint Spectrum, a widely adopted web-based construction ERP solution.

The integration enables contractors to connect ServiceTrade's leading field service management platform with Spectrum's comprehensive ERP system. It combines ServiceTrade field efficiency, customer communications, office coordination, and sales enablement workflows with Spectrum's powerful accounting, payroll, project management, equipment tracking, inventory, and reporting tools.

“Contractors using Spectrum for back-office operations and ServiceTrade for service delivery now benefit from a unified, real-time connection between the two platforms,” said Brook Bock, Chief Product Officer.“We are dedicated to providing integrations with the business systems our customers rely on. Seamless integration with Viewpoint Spectrum virtually eliminates manual data entry, improves accuracy, and enhances visibility across the business, driving greater efficiency, accountability, and profitability.”

Key Benefits of the Integration Include:



Eliminate manual data entry with automatic customer, job, and invoice synchronization.

Accelerate billing and revenue cycles with faster, more accurate period-end processes.

Reduce administrative burden on field technicians, operations, and accounting teams.

Improve operational visibility from the field to the back office. Ensure audit-ready compliance with secure, documented processes.



“When business systems talk to each other, the contractor's whole business moves faster and more profitably. Contractors can reduce costs, accurately forecast and account for revenue, and make smarter decisions with clean, connected data. Accurate, timely customer communication and billing build trust, leading to better reviews, faster payments, and better retention rates,” concluded Ms. Bock.

About ServiceTrade

ServiceTrade, Inc. is a leading Field Service Management (FSM) software platform for commercial mechanical, fire, and life safety contractors. During a chronic skilled labor shortage, ServiceTrade helps contractors increase profits by improving service and project operations, enhancing technician productivity, selling more service agreements, and fostering customer loyalty. Located in Durham, North Carolina, ServiceTrade was founded in 2012 to automate and streamline the commercial mechanical and fire protection industry and has grown to have more than 1,300 customers. More than 10% of the commercial or industrial buildings in the United States are serviced by commercial service contractors using ServiceTrade. Learn more at .

