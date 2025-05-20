US E-Learning Market Report 2025-2029: Advanced Technologies Drive Growth, Trends Like Microlearning And Gamification Propel Developments
Dublin, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-learning Market in US 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The e-learning market in the United States is set for significant expansion, with projections indicating a growth of USD 45.37 billion between 2024 and 2029, and an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1% during this period. This growth is driven by an evolved education landscape, proficiency assessments, certifications, and the widespread adoption of mobile-based learning.
Advanced technologies, along with gamification in learning concepts and the growth of the microlearning paradigm, are identified as key drivers of market demand in the coming years.
The report offers a robust vendor analysis to support clients in enhancing their market position. Detailed examination of leading vendors includes major players such as 2U Inc., Adobe Inc., Anthology Inc., Articulate Global Inc., and others. The analysis aims to inform strategic decisions and leverage growth opportunities.
The data is derived from a blend of primary and secondary research, involving key industry participants. The comprehensive market and vendor landscape provides in-depth insights into profit, pricing, competition, and promotional strategies. Relying on both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies, the report ensures reliable market growth forecasts.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Analysis
2.1 Analysis of price sensitivity
2.2 Criticality of inputs
2.3 Factors of disruption
2.4 Impact of drivers and challenges
3 Market Landscape
3.1 Market ecosystem
3.2 Market characteristics
3.3 Value chain analysis
4 Market Sizing
4.1 Market definition
4.2 Market segment analysis
4.3 Market size 2024
4.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2024-2029
5 Historic Market Size
5.1 E-Learning Market in US 2019 - 2023
5.2 Deployment segment analysis 2019 - 2023
5.3 End-user segment analysis 2019 - 2023
5.4 Product segment analysis 2019 - 2023
6 Qualitative Analysis
6.1 Impact of AI on the E-Learning Market in US
7 Five Forces Analysis
7.1 Five forces summary
7.2 Bargaining power of buyers
7.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
7.4 Threat of new entrants
7.5 Threat of substitutes
7.6 Threat of rivalry
7.7 Market condition
8 Market Segmentation by Deployment
8.1 Market segments
8.2 Comparison by Deployment
8.3 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
8.4 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
8.5 Market opportunity by Deployment
9 Market Segmentation by End-user
9.1 Market segments
9.2 Comparison by End-user
9.3 Higher education - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
9.4 Corporate - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
9.5 K12 - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
9.6 Market opportunity by End-user
10 Market Segmentation by Product
10.1 Market segments
10.2 Comparison by Product
10.3 Content - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
10.4 Technology - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
10.5 Services - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
10.6 Market opportunity by Product
11 Customer Landscape
11.1 Customer landscape overview
12 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints
12.1 Market drivers
12.2 Market challenges
12.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
12.4 Market opportunities/restraints
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Competitive landscape
13.3 Landscape disruption
13.4 Industry risks
14 Competitive Analysis
14.1 Companies profiled
14.2 Company ranking index
14.3 Market positioning of companies
- 2U Inc. Adobe Inc. Anthology Inc. Articulate Global Inc. Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc. Coursera Inc. D2L Inc. Docebo Inc. eLearning Co. Inc. Flatworld Solutions Inc. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. iEnergizer Ltd. Infopro Learning Inc. Instructure Holdings Inc. John Wiley and Sons Inc. McGraw Hill LLC Microsoft Corp Stylus Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Udemy Inc. VitalSource Technologies LLC
For more information about this report visit
