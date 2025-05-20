Dining Out Market Report 2025: Market To Surge By $1.18 Trillion From 2024 To 2029, Driven By Tech Innovations, Digital Marketing, Chef-Driven Dining And Gluten-Free Demand

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The dining out market is projected to grow by USD 1.18 trillion from 2024 to 2029, with a CAGR of 10%. This comprehensive analysis highlights the rise of chef-driven franchises, increased demand for gluten-free options, and innovations in food customization. The market is segmented by type (restaurants, drinking establishments), product (North American, Italian, Mexican, others), and region (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, MEA). Key vendors like Brinker, McDonald's, and Starbucks are analyzed for strategic insights. The report combines primary and secondary data to offer reliable market forecasts and growth strategies.

The global dining out market is poised for substantial growth, projected to expand by USD 1.18 trillion between 2024 and 2029, accelerating at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%.

The comprehensive report on this market delivers an in-depth analysis, encompassing market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis of approximately 25 prominent vendors. Current market dynamics highlight the rise of chef-driven dining franchises, an increasing demand for gluten-free options, and the growing trend of menu innovation and customization as key growth drivers.

The report segments the dining out market by type, product, and geographical landscape. By type, the market is divided into restaurants and drinking establishments. Product segmentation includes North American, Italian, Mexican, and others, while the geographical scope spans APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

An emergent trend within this sector is the adoption of advanced technologies by dining establishments and the rise in digital marketing strategies. These factors are anticipated to significantly boost market demand over the forecast period. The analysis provides a robust vendor analysis to help clients enhance their market position. Key players scrutinized in the report include Brinker International Inc., Chick-fil-A Inc., Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., Domino's Pizza Inc., Godfather's Pizza Inc., Inspire Brands Inc., ITC Ltd., Jack in the Box Inc., Jollibee Foods Corp., McDonald's Corp., Noodles and Co., Oberoi Group, Potbelly Corp., Restaurant Brands International Inc., Shake Shack Inc., Starbucks Corp., The Subway Group, The Wendy's Co., and YUM Brands Inc.

The report aims to equip companies with insights into upcoming trends and potential challenges impacting market growth, facilitating strategic planning and optimization of future opportunities. Leveraging a blend of primary and secondary sources, including industry expert inputs, the study offers a thorough market and vendor landscape analysis, alongside a detailed examination of key vendors.

This report synthesizes data from multiple credible sources while analyzing core parameters such as profit margins, pricing dynamics, competitive landscape, and promotional strategies. By identifying significant industry influencers, the report presents a detailed depiction of the market environment. The findings are comprehensive and reliable, the fruit of extensive primary and secondary research. With an all-encompassing competitive landscape review and a meticulous vendor selection methodology, the report utilizes both qualitative and quantitative approaches to deliver precise market growth forecasts.

