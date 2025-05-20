Former Boeing Engineer Mike Beazer Opens Atwork’S First Location In Arkansas

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Staffing Services Now Available For Local Job Seekers And Businesses In Bentonville And Surrounding Communities

BENTONVILLE, Ark., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AtWork ®, the nation's leading staffing franchise for empowering job seekers and facilitating company growth, is opening its first Arkansas location in the state at 2927 West Walnut St.

AtWork Bentonville is locally owned and operated by Mike Beazer, a veteran engineer and hiring professional who spent 14 years at The Boeing Company, sharpening his expertise in talent acquisition while also addressing manufacturing challenges, developing new processes, ensuring quality control and identifying pain points to streamline efficiencies.

His unique skillset and knowledge in the manufacturing space uniquely positions him to add value to individuals and businesses in Northwest Arkansas where these industries are far reaching. After playing a key role in hiring engineers and recruiting talent from universities at his previous role at Boeing, connecting top-talent to thriving companies comes naturally. According to Beazer, this background allows him to better understand hiring challenges for organizations and provide meaningful solutions he hopes his AtWork location will come to be known for.

“With more than 50 years of experience in the industry and a strong background in staffing, I am confident that our AtWork team will add unique value to local businesses here,” said Beazer.“Much of my extended family lives in the area, and I love the warmth and openness that the community extends to everyone. I hope to extend that same feeling to those we partner with and look forward to creating a culture that is built on honesty and a people-first mentality.”

For more than three decades, AtWork's mission has been to connect people with jobs and jobs with people. With more than 100 locations nationwide, AtWork puts nearly 50,000 individuals to work each year in administrative, light-industrial, accounting and finance, hospitality, IT and management-level positions at some of the nation's largest and most recognizable companies.

“We are proud to bring AtWork's industry-leading staffing solutions to Arkansas,” said Jason Leverant, President and COO of AtWork.“Our Bentonville location will serve as a key resource to help employees thrive, businesses prosper and communities flourish. Michael is the perfect partner to champion our mission and be a servant leader in his local community.”

AtWork Bentonville is located at:

2927 West Walnut St.

Rogers, AR 72756

(479) 441-0122

For more information, visit AtWork.com/locations/bentonville-ar/ .



###



ABOUT ATWORK:

Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, AtWork is an award-winning staffing franchise with over 100 locations worldwide. Recognized by Franchise Business Review as a Top 200 Franchise; Entrepreneur® as a Top 500 and Top Franchise for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; Franchise Times Top 400 Franchise; Staffing Industry Analyst as the Best Staffing Firms to Work for; and as Clearly Rated's Best of Staffing® for Client Satisfaction and Talent Satisfaction, AtWork can staff an entire production facility or provide temporary help around the office. For more than 30 years, leading companies from across the nation have trusted AtWork to recruit the best talent. AtWork has all of your staffing needs covered. To learn more about our services, visit .

CONTACT: Halleigh Woods ...