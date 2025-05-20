To Stay Within The 20% Threshold, Invalda INVL Group Sold Some Of Its Shares In Artea Bank
"Artea Bank decided to annul its previously acquired own shares and to reduce its authorized capital. As a result, Invalda INVL Group had to sell some of its shares to remain within the permitted limit of the bank's authorized capital, As the transaction was made over-the-counter (OTC), it did not affect the market price of the bank's shares," says Darius Šulnis, the CEO of Invalda INVL.
According to the shareholders' meeting decision of Artea Bank (previously Šiaulių Bankas) on 31 March 2025, the bank will annul 10,597,749 of its shares, reducing its authorized capital to EUR 189,195,680. Without this sale, Invalda INVL Group's stake would have increased to 20.25% of the shares after the reduction of the bank's authorized capital, exceeding the regulatory threshold.
Invalda INVL group currently holds 19.93% of the shares in Artea Bank.
The person authorized to provide additional information is:
Darius Šulnis, CEO of Invalda INVL
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Brings Crypto's Elite Influencers Together For Exclusive TOKEN2049 Yacht Experience
- Whale.Io Sets Sail For Token2049 Dubai As Wristband Sponsor, Gearing Up For $WHALE Token Launch
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Rizenet/T-Rize Partnered With Hashlock To Conduct A Security Audit Of Their Governance Token Smart Contracts.
- Strategel Wealth Society Introduces Intelligent Tool Backed By Benjamin Caldwell
CommentsNo comment