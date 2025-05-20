Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
To Stay Within The 20% Threshold, Invalda INVL Group Sold Some Of Its Shares In Artea Bank


2025-05-20 09:31:24
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Invalda INVL, the leading Baltic asset management group, has sold 2 million shares, representing 0,3% of the authorized capital, of Artea Bank at EUR 0.88 per share to remain within the 20% shareholding limit set by the European Central bank.

"Artea Bank decided to annul its previously acquired own shares and to reduce its authorized capital. As a result, Invalda INVL Group had to sell some of its shares to remain within the permitted limit of the bank's authorized capital, As the transaction was made over-the-counter (OTC), it did not affect the market price of the bank's shares," says Darius Šulnis, the CEO of Invalda INVL.

According to the shareholders' meeting decision of Artea Bank (previously Šiaulių Bankas) on 31 March 2025, the bank will annul 10,597,749 of its shares, reducing its authorized capital to EUR 189,195,680. Without this sale, Invalda INVL Group's stake would have increased to 20.25% of the shares after the reduction of the bank's authorized capital, exceeding the regulatory threshold.

Invalda INVL group currently holds 19.93% of the shares in Artea Bank.

The person authorized to provide additional information is:
Darius Šulnis, CEO of Invalda INVL
