Patient Portal Market Set To Surpass US$ 23.68 Billion By 2033, Driven By Telehealth Integration Datam Intelligence

Patient Portals Market | DataM Intelligence

Patient portal market to hit USD$ 23.68Bn by 2033, driven by telehealth, AI, and EHR adoption, with strong growth in North America.

- DataM IntelligenceCALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Patient portal market is poised for significant growth, projected to reach US$ 23.68 billion by 2033, up from an estimated US$ 4.57 billion in 2025. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for telehealth services, the growing emphasis on patient-centered care, and the widespread adoption of electronic health records (EHRs). As digital health tools become more mainstream, patient portals are emerging as a central platform for managing healthcare communication, enabling patients to access medical records, book appointments, and engage in virtual consultations.Market expansion is further supported by the integration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning. These innovations enhance patient experience by enabling predictive analytics, personalized health recommendations, and streamlined communication between patients and providers. Trends like mobile-first portal designs and wearable device integration are also reshaping the user experience. Notably, North America dominates the global market due to its strong healthcare IT infrastructure, regulatory support, and high EHR adoption, while Asia-Pacific is seeing rapid uptake due to government digital health initiatives.In 2025, several developments are shaping the landscape. For instance, Rajasthan's government in India is integrating medicine distribution with digital health records through the iHMS system linked to ABHA IDs. In the UK, the NHS is unifying patient health data via its NHS App to improve access and continuity of care. Additionally, gamification and smart portal technologies are being tested to boost patient engagement. As these trends evolve, healthcare providers and technology vendors are increasingly investing in scalable, secure, and user-friendly portal solutions to improve care delivery and long-term patient outcomes.In North America, the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and mobile-first design in patient portals has been a game changer. Features like predictive appointment scheduling, automated follow-ups, and multilingual chatbots have helped increase portal adoption among diverse patient demographics.Meanwhile, in Asia pacific region Japan is witnessing a sharp rise in patient portal usage, especially among its elderly population. The government's“Digital Garden City” initiative, along with increased funding for healthcare IT, is accelerating digital transformation.Get Premium Sample PDF:Patient Portal Leading Market Players:The major Leading players in the patient portals market include Epic Systems Corporation, Cerner Corporation, eClinicalWorks, athenahealth, Inc, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, GE Healthcare, Solutionreach, Updox, Meditech, and NextGen Healthcare among others.Industry News on Patient Portal:. In March 2025, NaphCare, Inc. developed the MyCare Patient Portal, a digital tool that provides patients with 24/7 access to their personal health information. The portal helps patients stay connected with their healthcare team and provides easy access to their medical records, test results, medication information, and educational resources. This increased access encourages engagement in care plans, equipping individuals with healthier choices and reducing recidivism and relapse.. In November 2024, Epic integrated AI-powered agents into its MyChart portal. These enhancements aim to improve patient experience and operational efficiency by offering personalized health guidance and facilitating tasks like insurance eligibility checks.. In June 2024, MEDITECH announced the release of its newly designed Patient and Consumer Health Portal, developed in the cloud to improve accessibility and ease of deployment. The portal features a responsive design with enhanced accessibility options, including keyboard shortcuts and screen reader support.. In its Fall 2024 Release, athenahealth introduced enhancements to its patient portal, such as the ability to snooze patient cases and lock confidential sections of patient charts. These features aim to provide clinicians with better control over patient information and improve workflow efficiency.

