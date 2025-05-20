Colorectal Cancer Alliance Announces New Leadership Roles

The Colorectal Cancer Alliance strengthens its leadership team with new VPs..

- Michael Sapienza, CEO of the Colorectal Cancer AllianceWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Colorectal Cancer Alliance (Alliance) is proud to announce the expansion of its leadership team with the hiring of two seasoned nonprofit professionals and the promotion of three accomplished team members, all of whom bring deep expertise and a shared passion for the Alliance's mission to end colorectal cancer in our lifetime.The Alliance welcomes Amanda Peterson as the new Vice President of Community Fundraising and Lauren Spero as the new Vice President of Volunteers. In addition, the leading nonprofit promoted Amy Ganderson to Vice President of Marketing & Digital Strategy, Heidi Jaafar to Vice President of Finance & Operations and Marianne Pearson to Vice President of Cancer Care.“We're strengthening our internal leadership team to create a bigger impact,” said Michael Sapienza, CEO of the Colorectal Cancer Alliance.“These strategic hires and well-earned promotions mark a significant step forward in the Alliance's commitment to expand programs, partnerships and outreach nationwide.”New Leadership Additions- Amanda Peterson, a veteran nonprofit leader, joins the Alliance as Vice President of Community Fundraising with a strong background in peer-to-peer fundraising and volunteer engagement. Her prior roles at the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, March of Dimes and Susan G. Komen have shaped her as a results-driven strategist in community-based philanthropy. In her new role, Peterson will be responsible for growing and strengthening Alliance fundraising efforts.- Lauren Spero brings over a decade of volunteer leadership experience to her new role as Vice President of Volunteers. Most recently, she spearheaded volunteer engagement at the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, where she led a network of 30,000 volunteers annually. Spero is passionate about building meaningful relationships. At the Alliance, she will help maximize volunteer time and talent to expand organizational capacity.Internal Promotions- Amy Ganderson has been promoted to Vice President of Marketing & Digital Strategy, where she will continue to lead innovative creative initiatives to amplify the Alliance's reach and impact.- Heidi Jaafar has been promoted to Vice President of Finance & Operations, where she will lead strategic financial planning, oversee operational efficiencies and play a key role in streamlining and strengthening organizational performance.- Marianne Pearson has been promoted to Vice President of Cancer Care, where she will play an integral role in the development and delivery of vital patient, caregiver and family support services. She will also advance the expansion of BlueHQ , the Alliance's proprietary initiative to improve patient access to life-saving treatments and personalized clinical trials.For more information about the Alliance visit colorectalcancer . To learn how to get involved and support the Alliance visit End Colon Cancer Coast to Coast .About the Colorectal Cancer AllianceThe Colorectal Cancer Alliance empowers a nation of passionate and determined allies to prevent, treat, and overcome colorectal cancer in their lives and communities. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., the Alliance advocates for prevention through initiatives like LEAD FROM BEHIND, magnifies support through BlueHQ, and accelerates research through Project Cure CRC. We are the largest national nonprofit dedicated to colorectal cancer, and we exist to end this disease in our lifetime. For more information, visit colorectalcancer.

Emily Blasi

Colorectal Cancer Alliance

+1 202-971-9964

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.