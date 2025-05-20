403
EU Endorses New Sanctions on Russia
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the European Union gave the green light to its 17th series of punitive measures directed at Russia.
This latest round of sanctions was made public by Kaja Kallas, the EU's foreign policy leader, who shared the development on X.
Kallas revealed that the fresh restrictions are aimed specifically at "nearly 200 shadow fleet ships," as part of the bloc’s ongoing efforts to curtail Russia’s activities.
She also noted that these measures include actions addressing “hybrid threats and human rights.”
Emphasizing the EU’s continued stance against Russia’s aggression, Kallas remarked, "The longer Russia wages war, the tougher our response."
Her comments indicate that additional sanctions are being considered as the conflict endures.
