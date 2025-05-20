Marshalls To Launch The Upgrade Lounge At JFK Airport -- Providing Premium Perks For Every Traveler

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here:

Memorial Day weekend often signals the start of the summer travel season, a time when the airport experience can feel hectic or overpriced. In fact, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) reported over seven million travelers nationwide last year, making it one of the busiest travel weekends of the year. And while small upgrades can make all the difference, they're often out of reach for everyday travelers. According to a recent survey from Marshalls*, cost is a major barrier for two in three air travelers who want to upgrade their airport experience - especially when it comes to lounge access. In fact, two-thirds of those without lounge privileges say they'd use one if they could. During this week-long pop-up, The Upgrade Lounge by Marshalls answers that need, offering a premium experience that's open to all.

Key Features of The Upgrade Lounge:



Style-Centric Atmosphere: Travelers can immerse themselves in a chic environment with the latest on-trend fashion and travel accessories on display, and relax and recharge in plush, lounge-worthy sofas and chairs while soaking up spring/summer style inspiration.

Beauty Bar: Travelers can indulge in name-brand beauty products perfect for a refresh. Premium Giveaways: Travelers can enjoy complimentary high-quality amenity kits and snacks.

"Marshalls is all about giving everyone access to the good stuff – high-quality, stylish finds at amazing value," said Sonya Cosentini, Vice President of Brand Marketing at Marshalls. "That's what we deliver in our stores and online every day – and this Memorial Day weekend, we're bringing that same philosophy to travel with The Upgrade Lounge. By offering an elevated experience for travelers where they can relax and engage with Marshalls and the premium products we offer."

Queen of summer style, Amanda Batula , is bringing her fashion perspective to both The Upgrade Lounge and The Upgrade Shop . She's lending her travel and style know-how to help curate an unmissable lounge experience and featuring some of her favorite spring/summer fashion and travel must-haves to the shoppable edit on Marshalls, bringing the spirit of the lounge to style enthusiasts everywhere.

"I'm so excited to partner with Marshalls to launch The Upgrade Lounge and The Upgrade Shop - both bring together two of my favorite things: travel and standout fashion," said Batula. "Marshalls has always been about making quality and style more accessible, and this pop-up is a fun way to bring that to life in an unexpected way. Whether you're heading out with friends or planning a future trip, The Upgrade Shop is full of my favorite finds to help you feel polished, put-together, and ready for wherever you're going. With The Upgrade Shop, we've made it even easier to find the good stuff."

The Upgrade Lounge by Marshalls opens tomorrow, May 21st through May 28th in JFK's Terminal 4. The lounge will be open each day from 8AM – 12PM and 5PM – 9PM, while the seating area will remain available to the public 24/7, including non-operating hours. Exclusive amenity kits will be available for visitors while supplies last designed to upgrade both current and future journeys. Visit The Upgrade Shop on Marshalls to score brand-name finds for summer style all season long.

*Marshalls conducted an online survey March 20th – March 28th, 2025, of 2,000 US adults (18+) who have traveled by commercial air in the past year.

About Marshalls:

Marshalls is one of the nation's leading off-price family retailers with more than 1,200 stores spanning 48 states, D.C., and Puerto Rico, and online at Marshalls. Since opening its first store more than 60 years ago, the Marshalls name has become synonymous with off-price shopping. Marshalls shoppers can find an amazing selection of high-quality, on-trend, brand name and designer merchandise for women, beauty, accessories, footwear, home and more - all at amazing prices. For fashion tips, style alerts, and more, follow us @Marshalls on Instagram and TikTok. Visit Marshalls to shop online and locate your nearest store.

