Integrated Water Services, Inc. Appoints Rajan Luthra As Chief Commercial Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Water Services, Inc. (IWS), a leading provider of specialized water and wastewater treatment solutions, today announced the appointment of Rajan Luthra as its new Chief Commercial Officer, effective April 28, 2025.

Owned by Sciens Water , a prominent investor in the U.S. water sector, IWS provides turnkey solutions for water and wastewater treatment across diverse end markets in North America.

Rajan Luthra is a transformational C-suite executive bringing over 15 years of proven success in driving revenue, profitability, and market expansion across global industrial and manufacturing sectors. As Chief Commercial Officer of MOGAS Industries, he spearheaded commercial and operational strategies that delivered record-setting net income growth, achieving a sixfold increase in profitability, and played a pivotal role in guiding the company through a $305 million sale to a strategic buyer.

A visionary leader in strategic growth, Rajan has a track record of establishing high-performance teams and go-to-market frameworks across North America, Europe, APAC, and Latin America. He has architected value-based pricing models, revitalized stagnant sales into growth markets, and built modular product businesses. Before joining MOGAS, Rajan led global marketing and product management at Shawcor Composite Production Systems, managing a product portfolio of over $150 million.

"Rajan's expertise in transforming businesses and his passion for building teams that excel in competitive markets make him an invaluable addition to our leadership team," said Alex Buehler, CEO of IWS. "We are confident that his strategic vision and leadership will be instrumental in driving our continued growth and success."

Rajan's career highlights include successfully commercializing new products, energizing sales and marketing teams to gain a strong foothold in core markets and optimizing supply chain strategies. He has extensive experience in leading mergers and acquisitions including due diligence, deal structuring, and achieving post-acquisition integration objectives and value creation targets.

Rajan holds an MBA from the Texas McCombs School of Business and a Bachelor of Engineering (Honors) Mechanical Degree from Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology. He is also a certified product manager.

"I am thrilled to join Integrated Water Services at a pivotal moment for the water and wastewater industry," said Rajan Luthra. "I see a tremendous opportunity to innovate sustainable solutions, expand service offerings, and drive meaningful impact for communities throughout North America. With boundless enthusiasm and a growth mindset, I look forward to collaborating with the IWS team to accelerate market leadership, unlock new revenue streams, and transform water management for a cleaner, more resilient future."

About Integrated Water Services, Inc.

IWS is the leading provider of turnkey water, wastewater, and recycle/reuse systems for municipal, residential, commercial, and industrial customers. By harnessing expertise in design, construction, treatment technology, and comprehensive services, IWS offers seamless and cost-effective solutions to address all water-related challenges.

About Sciens Water Opportunities Management, LLC

Sciens Water, the majority shareholder of IWS, is an affiliate of Sciens Capital Management, LLC, an alternative asset management firm founded in 1994. With headquarters in New York and offices in London and Guernsey, Sciens launched the Sciens Water Opportunities Fund in 2018 to invest in the U.S. water sector. Sciens' approach is to identify the biggest challenges facing the U.S. water and wastewater industry today and solve them through the formation and development of platform companies that seek to meet these challenges on a national scale with a high level of purpose and impact on health, the environment, and local economies. Sciens owns platform companies in several water sub-sectors, including utilities, treatment, storage, financing, and digital infrastructure.

Media Contact

Jamie English

Integrated Water Services, Inc.

[email protected]

(833) 758-3338

SOURCE Integrated Water Services, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED