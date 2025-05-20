Data Center Safety Council And Certus Announce Upcoming Launch Of Industry's First Data Center Safety Awareness Certification

ORLANDO, Fla., May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Data Center Safety Council (DCSC), an industry group leading a unified approach towards ensuring safety and wellbeing of personnel in data center operations, in partnership with Certus, one of the nation's leading workforce training and certification providers, is proud to announce the upcoming launch of the first-ever Data Center Safety Awareness Certification. This landmark certification, which will be available mid-June, aims to provide data center industry professionals and suppliers with the critical knowledge and skills necessary to ensure a safe working environment.

Data centers, which store the world's most important digital infrastructure, have seen explosive growth in recent years, demanding heightened attention to safety standards. The new certification, championed by some of the largest global players in the data center industry, offers comprehensive safety training and standards, setting a new benchmark of safety practices for professionals working in this sector.

Unlike generic training programs, the Data Center Safety Awareness Certification directly addresses real risks data center workers face daily – from electrical hazards and heat exposure to fire risks and access control. Developed with input from Environment, Health & Safety (EHS) leaders at global hyperscale and colocation firms, it bridges a critical gap between regulatory compliance and operational realities.

Whether a data center operator, contractor or vendor, this training helps learners and organizations:



Reduce accidents and near-misses

Establish consistent safety language across multi-employer sites

Improve onboarding and reduce time-to-competency Meet client and insurer expectations for standardized training

As the first and only standardized certification of its kind, the Data Center Safety Awareness Certification will initially focus on establishing an industry baseline level of health and safety competency for workers prior to being permitted into an operational data center environment. The certification achieves this by introducing the learner to data center infrastructure and culture, covering safety requirements and discussing hazardous exposures at data center sites.

"We're thrilled to partner with one of the leading workforce training and certification companies, Certus, to bring forward critical safety training for data center professionals across the industry through DCSC," said Donna Lynch, Vice President Environment, Health & Safety STACK Infrastructure and Chair of the Steering Committee DCSC. "This comprehensive training will have an impact on the health and safety of the growing number of workers in data center operations. For the first time, data center operators will have a level of assurance that those working within our data centers have an appropriate and consistent knowledge of data center safety that will support their ability to safely execute work."

"We are excited to collaborate with the Data Center Safety Council on this groundbreaking initiative," said Kim Brophy, Chief Product Officer of Certus. "The safety of data center professionals is a top priority, and this standardized certification represents our shared commitment to equipping workers with the critical skills necessary to prevent accidents and ensure the security of digital infrastructure."

The initial certification program will be available in mid-June. Industry professionals can find additional information and register to be notified once the training is available at .

About Data Center Safety Council :

Data Center Safety Council is an industry group leading a unified approach towards ensuring safety and wellbeing of personnel in data center operations. It brings together some of the largest global players in the data center industry to address common issues and seek long-term solutions with vendors and suppliers for the benefit and safety of data center workers. To learn more, visit datacentersafetycouncil .

About Certus:

Certus is a leading provider of professional training and certification solutions, serving over 3.4 million learners annually. With a comprehensive suite of content, simulations and compliance offerings, Certus supports lifelong learners at every level, from trusted industry brands to individuals seeking to enter, sustain or advance their careers. Its best-in-class technology platform and extensive portfolio of brands empower learners to unleash potential and achieve new possibilities. To learn more, visit certus .

PRESS CONTACT:

Kate Asleson

Marketing Lead

Data Center Safety Council

[email protected]

Jordan McKnight

Director of Corporate Communications

Certus



SOURCE Certus Holdco, Inc

