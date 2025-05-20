Jolywood Shines At Intersolar Europe 2025 With Niwa Home - Super Residential Energy Solution

MENAFN - PR Newswire) NIWA HOME Super Residential Energy Solution DebutsAt the Jolywood ECO Horizon Night held on May 7 at the Deutsche Museum, the company launched its revolutionary NIWA HOME Super Home Energy Solution, designed with 3S features: Safer, Simpler, and Smarter. This comprehensive solution covers rooftop systems, balcony systems, and off-grid outdoor systems, empowering households to embrace clean energy effortlessly.

Jolywood also showcased other cutting-edge products at the event, including:



NIWA Ultra (featuring JBC technology)

NIWA Air (ultra-light flexible modules)

NIWA Home All-in-One Balcony Energy Storage System

NIWA Home Smart Energy Storage System Windproof Module

These innovations sparked extensive discussions among clients and industry experts about their vast potential in residential applications.

Flagship Products Take Center Stage

Jolywood displayed its industry-leading n-type TOPCon solar cells, including three mainstream bifacial models:



182.2 * 183.75mm-16BB rectangular cells

182 * 210mm-16BB rectangular cells 210 * 210mm-18BB square cells

The windproof module built with the n-type Fully-tempered One-stop Encapsulation Solution-featuring low-acid EVA/EPE films, transparent mesh backsheets, and Backbone steel frames-ensures extreme climate resilience. The Windproof Modules deliver 1.63% higher energy yields than conventional modules and 61.8% lower carbon emissions than aluminum-framed double-glass counterparts.

Additionally, the NIWA Ultra series (24.6% efficiency) and NIWA Air lightweight modules (ideal for curved surfaces and low-load rooftops) drew significant attention for their versatility in distributed PV markets.

Awards and Certifications

Jolywood's excellence was recognized with multiple honors:

Certificate of n-TOPCon PV Module Enhanced Reliability by TÜV NORD, validating performance under extreme conditions.BC Photovoltaic Module lEC 61215/61730 Certificate by TÜV SÜD, affirming global safety and performance benchmarks.2025 Top Performer pf PV Module Scorecard from Kiwa PVEL, marking Jolywood's fourth consecutive recognition for manufacturing excellence.Top Innovation Award in the Modules Category in Italy by EUPD for Jolywood's backsheet technology, which dominates global shipments.

Looking Ahead

From pioneering n-type TOPCon technology to redefining reliability with Windproof Modules and now launching NIWA HOME, the super residential energy solution, Jolywood remains committed to innovation. As the company continues its journey, it pledges to drive global energy transformation with cutting-edge, sustainable solutions.

Photo -