Former POINT Biopharma CEO, Joe Mccann, Joins TAG1 Board Of Directors To Advance Isotope Access In Radiopharmaceuticals

MENAFN - PR Newswire) McCann, who previously served as CEO of POINT Biopharma and has led multiple companies through growth, clinical development, and acquisition, is widely recognized for his deep expertise in radiopharmaceutical manufacturing and supply chain operations. He is currently an active investor, board member, and advisor to emerging biotech companies focused on precision medicine.

"What drew me to radiopharma was how close the work is to the patient, you feel the impact of every decision. Whether it's a manufacturing delay or a supply chain failure, there are real people affected on the other end. TAG1 understands this deeply," said McCann. "Their approach to isotope production reflects the kind of near-perfect execution this field demands. I'm excited to support the team as they build solutions that could transform both access and outcomes."

Lead-212 is vital to TATs, but its development has been limited by supply and infrastructure challenges, issues TAG1 aims to solve. McCann's appointment supports the company's focus on scaling its generator and strengthening its operational foundation.

"Joe understands the technical rigor it takes to succeed in radiopharma," said Sumit Verma, CEO and Founder of TAG1, Inc. "He has built and led organizations through the extreme demands of the radiopharma industry, always with a deep sense of responsibility and precision. His track record in building high-performing teams make him a tremendous asset as we work to build a reliable, patient-focused supply chain for Lead-212."

McCann joins a growing group of board members helping to position TAG1 as a reliable supplier of high-purity medical isotopes. TAG1's proprietary generator is designed to decentralize Lead-212 production and deliver consistent, on-demand access to radiopharmacies, hospitals, and research centers.

"We're excited to welcome such a visionary leader to TAG1's Board," said Dimitrios Mantzilas, CTO of Precirix and TAG1 Board Member. "Joe's understanding of the industry is second to none. He brings a clarity of purpose that is rare and urgently needed in our field, especially as alpha therapies scale. His experience will be invaluable as we move from development into sustained delivery."

