Hsblox Completes Renewal Of SOC 2 Type II + HITRUST Attestation

Independent audit certifies CureAlign® Platform and built-in solutions meet security, trust standards

ATLANTA, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HSBlox , a leading technology platform for value-based care (VBC) contract management and administration, today announced it has completed renewal of the SOC 2 Type II + HITRUST Attestation report for its CureAlign® platform and the solutions built on it.

The audit affirms that HSBlox's Health Cloud Platform, information security practices, controls, policies, procedures, and operations meet the SOC 2 standards for security, availability, processing integrity, privacy and confidentiality trust principles. Additionally, the incorporation of HITRUST Common Security Framework (CSF) certification demonstrates the platform and infrastructure have met key regulations and industry-defined requirements in managing risk.

The SOC 2 Type II attestation is based on the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) Trust Services Principles and Criteria and is recognized as the authoritative standard by which an organization's controls can be evaluated across different trust principles. It provides a thorough review of how HSBlox's internal controls affect the security and availability of the systems it uses to process customer data, and the confidentiality and privacy of the information processed by these systems.

These internal controls were examined using a comprehensive and rigorous process during a six-month period and covered HSBlox's CureAlign® platform and its built-in applications. Developed by the HITRUST Alliance, a consortium of information security leaders, healthcare providers, payment processors and other third-party healthcare service organizations, CSF is regularly updated with the latest federal and state regulations.

The HSBlox platform operationalizes complex contracts, enables transparency, and simplifies communication between stakeholders.

"As more sophisticated methods of hacking proliferate – network, application and data security, secure infrastructure and best security practices are more important than ever," said Rahul Sharma, chief executive officer at HSBlox. "There is no higher priority for the company than protecting our customers' data. This annual certification illustrates our unwavering commitment to following industry best practices around data security."

HSBlox is an Atlanta-based technology company empowering healthcare organizations with tools and support to deliver value-based care (VBC) successfully and sustainably. HSBlox's CureAlign® platform enables healthcare organizations to administer value-based programs, including contract modeling, network build-out, contract administration, permissioned data exchange and payment. Along with CureAlign's one-of-a-kind hierarchical approach to VBC participant onboarding, alternative payment models can combine global reimbursement programs with episode-specific arrangements to deliver unparalleled transparency in pursuit of the Quintuple Aim for healthcare improvement.

