Two Connectwise Channel Leaders Recognized On CRN 2025 Women Of The Channel List

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TAMPA, Fla., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise , the world's leading software company dedicated to the success of managed service provider (MSP) and information technology service management (ITSM) teams, proudly announced today that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has recognized Jen Thornton, Senior Partner Evidence Manager, and Amanda Young, Senior Director of Events, on the prestigious Women of the Channel list for 2025.

This annual CRN list celebrates women from vendors, distributors, solution providers and other channel-focused organizations who make a positive difference in the IT ecosystem. The CRN 2025 Women of the Channel honorees are innovative and strategic leaders committed to advancing channel excellence and supporting the success of their partners and customers.



Jen Thornton , Senior Partner Evidence Manager: For three years, Jen has been an instrumental piece of the ConnectWise team, skilled at cultivating and building effective relationships to engage partners, clients and key stakeholders, amplifying their voices to effectively drive results. Amanda Young , Senior Director of Events: Amanda has been an integral part of the ConnectWise team for more than a year, and in that time, has worked to transform the event space and IT Nation community through her leadership and expertise, ensuring partners have the community resources and knowledge needed to successfully run, grow and transform their business.

“It's an honor to recognize the outstanding accomplishments of these women, who are leaders and change-makers in the IT channel,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company.“Each woman spotlighted on this list has shown exceptional dedication to building creative strategies that propel transformation, growth, and success for their organizations and the entire IT channel. We are pleased to spotlight their important contributions and look forward to their future success.”

“ConnectWise is thrilled to share this news and extremely proud that Jen and Amanda have been honored on CRN's 2025 Women of the Channel list,” said Manny Rivelo, CEO at ConnectWise.“These two consistently showcase their commitment to the growth of ConnectWise and the growth of our partner community. Their unwavering dedication has allowed for us to continue our mission of delivering innovative software and services, in addition to fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing to empower our partners' growth and success.”

The 2025 Women of the Channel will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine, with online coverage beginning May 12 at .

