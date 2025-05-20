Green Check Welcomes Todd Lasher As New Chief Growth Officer To Drive Next Phase Of Expansion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Veteran fintech leader and former Green Check Advisor joins the team full time to lead sales, marketing and growth initiatives

BONITA SPRINGS, FL, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Green Check (GC), the leading fintech connector powering commerce in high-risk industries, announced the appointment of Todd Lasher as Chief Growth Officer (CGO). In this role, Lasher will oversee sales, marketing, partnerships and market expansion initiatives as the company enters its next phase of growth.

Lasher brings decades of experience in sales and leadership roles in the financial services and fintech sectors, with a proven track record of scaling and exiting startups, as well as leading industry giants into new and emerging markets. Previously, Lasher served as Chief Operating Officer at Webscale Networks and as SVP of Business Development & Strategic Partners at FIS. He also served as an advisor to GC, supporting its mission to redefine the future of fintech by accelerating commerce in high-risk industries through innovative and compliant financial solutions.

“We're thrilled to have Todd officially join the Green Check team,” said Kevin Hart, founder and CEO of Green Check.“He understands what it takes to build in complex markets and has already contributed meaningfully to our mission as an advisor. Now, as part of the leadership team, he'll help us scale faster, expand our reach, and continue delivering the tools that financial institutions need to thrive working with high-growth, high-risk industries.”

GC has already established itself as the category-defining leader in cannabis banking, facilitating over 20 percent of all compliant cannabis deposit activity in the U.S. and surpassing $1 billion in monthly cannabis sales deposits for its network of financial institutions in 2024. Under Lasher's leadership, the company is poised to expand further, enabling complete money-movement and supporting additional high-risk industries.

“Throughout my career, I've been drawn to innovative companies that leverage technology to support underserved markets,” said Lasher.“Green Check has built a truly exceptional platform and ecosystem in a rapidly growing space. Financial institutions need trusted guidance to ensure their programs with high-risk industries are both compliant and profitable, and I am excited to be part of a team doing just that.”

To learn more and to follow along for company news, visit greencheckverified.com .

###

About Green Check

Green Check (GC) is modernizing the way cannabis businesses and financial institutions work together. Founded in 2017 by a team of technology, banking, and regulatory experts, GC provides industry-leading technology, advisory services and data-driven insights to more than 170 financial institutions and nearly 13,000 cannabis-related businesses. Green Check was included on the Forbes Cannabis 42.0 list for three consecutive years, recognized by CNBC as one of the World's Top FinTech Companies, and named one of 50 game-changers in the cannabis industry in the 4th annual The Cannabis 50. It has been repeatedly recognized as Top Compliance Company and Top Compliance Leader at the PBC Awards, the premier cannabis industry honors. In addition, it has been recognized as the Top Financial Technology by the Green Market Report and was also named as one of the top Best Places to Work in Fintech for four consecutive years by American Banker. To learn more about Green Check, visit and follow GC on LinkedIn .

CONTACT: Angie Lufrano Caliber Corporate Advisers ...