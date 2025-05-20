Algosec Security Management Solution A33.10 Delivers New Compliance Reporting And Precise Discovery Of Application Connectivity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The new product version release provides extended multi-cloud hybrid network visibility, reduces risk exposure and addresses new compliance regulations in a unified platform

RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global cybersecurity leader AlgoSec has launched its new Security Management solution version A33.10, as a part of its AlgoSec Horizon platform. The new release provides better visibility across multi-cloud hybrid network environments, prioritizes risks more easily, reduces compliance effort and cuts down on manual processes by automating policy changes.

As network environments grow more distributed, visibility becomes harder to maintain. The 2025 State of Network Security Report found that 71% of security teams struggle with visibility, which is delaying threat detection and response. Without comprehensive network visibility, security teams lack a clear understanding of application behavior to protect, detect, and prevent vulnerabilities.

“AlgoSec is committed to updating its products to solve everyday problems that security teams face,” said Eran Shiff , VP Product of AlgoSec.“The A33.10 release ensures that our customers have clear and unified visibility into their complex hybrid network environment to reduce manual processes and ensure proper compliance reporting.”

Highlights from the AlgoSec Horizon product update include:



Visibility continues at the application level. Application security management is now faster and smarter with AlgoSec Firewall Analyzer and AlgoSec ACE 's cloud application discovery as a datasource, allowing the creation of an application library fast.

Security and compliance go hand in hand. To prepare security teams for audits and identify risks earlier, the new update includes a dedicated DORA and SOC2 compliance reporting, as well as built-in MITRE ATT&CK mapping. Streamlined application traffic view. This release introduces early availability support for AWS Load Balancer and Cisco Catalyst SD-WAN (Viptela), helping teams clearly see how traffic traverses across hybrid infrastructure and make more informed decisions.

